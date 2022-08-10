Is Carole Middleton taking on new babysitting duties? The Duchess and her mother have a close bond

The Duchess of Cambridge has a close bond with her mother Carole Middleton, and it's set to get even closer, quite literally, as the royal relocates to the countryside. So will Carole be taking on more babysitting duties?

Duchess Kate is uprooting her family from Kensington Palace in London and moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Not only will she, husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis be closer to the Queen who lives at Windsor Castle but they will also be a 40-minute drive from Carole and Michael Middleton, the Duchess' parents.

We know that Carole is a hands-on grandmother and in an interview with Good Housekeeping she said: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

The Cambridges are moving to the countryside

As well as William and Kate's three children, Carole's other daughter Pippa has three little ones, Arthur, Grace and new baby Rose – and we're sure she'll be keen to look after them too.

Just like Duchess Kate, Pippa is moving out of central London and laying down roots in the countryside.

The 38-year-old has reportedly bought a Georgian mansion near her mother that features a whopping 30 rooms and around 150 acres of grounds, as revealed by the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential.

Kate and Pippa have a close relationship

Carole is no stranger to juggling a busy lifestyle as when she was pregnant with her youngest child, James Middleton, she founded her party decorations brand Party Pieces.

Speaking to SheerLuxe, Carole reflected on her time as a working mum. She admitted: "I had to be really organised, get up early and fit my work into school hours, while after-school clubs sometimes gave me the gift of an extra hour or two.

