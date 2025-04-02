Meet Val Kilmer's famous ex-wife and his two kids you'll definitely recognize

Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of Val Kilmer, who died of pneumonia in Los Angeles on April 1 at the age of 65.

The actor leaves behind an incredible legacy in cinema that includes Batman Forever, the Top Gun franchise, The Doors, Tombstone, Willow, True Romance, Heat and many more.

However, he also leaves behind his family, having been survived by his two kids plus his ex-wife, all of whom are actors as well.

Here's what you need to know about Val Kilmer's ex-wife and their two children…

His ex-wife, Joanne Whalley

© Getty Images Val and Joanne were married from 1988 to 1996

Joanne Whalley, now 63, is an English actress. She made her screen debut in 1979 in the movie The Birth of the Beatles as a groupie, followed by more bit parts while she honed her skills as a performer.

After studying theater and even working as a musician, she achieved prominence with her work on the stage and TV, earning a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for her performance in the 1985 play Saved.

That same year, she starred in the TV drama Edge of Darkness, earning a BAFTA nod, and The Singing Detective the year after. She has continued acting, with her most recent screen appearance being in 2023 on the show Carnival Row.

© Getty Images Joanne continues to actively appear on screen and stage, her last TV role being in 2023

Joanne met Val while filming 1988's Willow, and love quickly bloomed. They tied the knot in March 1988 and welcomed a son and a daughter together.

However, their relationship became strained by the time they welcomed their younger son, influenced by rumors of on-set romances. In 1995, Joanne filed for divorce. Their split was finalized the following year. While reports remain conflicting, it was said at the time that the divorce was one of the most expensive in New Mexico's history (where they lived at the time).

Their daughter, Mercedes Kilmer

Val and Joanne welcomed their first child, Mercedes, now 33, in October 1991. Mercedes is closest with her father, making her film debut with him in 2020's Paydirt.

© Getty Images Val and Joanne's two kids, Mercedes and Jack Kilmer

She is also an actress and producer, although her credits aren't as extensive as her younger brother's. She was, however, very involved with the production of the 2021 documentary Val, exploring her father's life and illness.

In fact, when Val was hospitalized due to his cancer diagnosis, Mercedes was hit by a car at the same time. "We were in the same hospital at the same time," she joked to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mercedes is now a musician and actively shares news of her upcoming performances on social media. She broke the news of her father's passing to the New York Times.

© Getty Images Mercedes is an actress, producer and musician

Their son, Jack Kilmer

Van and Joanne welcomed their son Jack, now 29, in June 1995. He was raised in Los Angeles and it was during his years in school he met Gia Coppola.

Gia and Jack bonded over her experiences with the script for the movie Palo Alto, an adaptation of the James Franco book of the same name she wanted to direct. At 16, she asked Jack to audition for the film, and he was cast in his debut film role, with his dad later joining as well.

© Getty Images Jack is a working actor as well

After graduation, he decided to pursue acting full time, appearing in films like 2015's Len and Company, 2016's The Nice Guys, 2018's The Pretenders, and the TV show Willow, a direct sequel to the 1988 film his parents made.

He also served as the narrator for the 2021 documentary about his father, and is also a budding musician like his parents and older sister.