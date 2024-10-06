Keith Urban kicks off new chapter away from home with Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are individually taking over the world in various ways, and they happen to be doing it from completely different corners of the planet.

While the actress, 57, is on a promotional tour for her upcoming film Babygirl, which is already emerging as a promising awards season darling, Keith, 56, is riding high off the success of a new album (quite literally).

The country music star released his twelfth studio album on September 20, titled High, his first in four years since The Speed of Now Part 1, and is kicking off a brand new chapter with it.

The singer began a residency in Las Vegas to promote the album last week, with the first two shows being on October 4 and 5, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater.

The limited 10-date engagement has three more shows this month, on October 9, 11 and 12 before taking a break and resuming next year in February, for shows on February 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.

The Australian-American musician spoke with People recently about kicking off his new set of shows and loving the energy of being a live performer.

© Getty Images Keith will return to the Fontainebleau for another set of shows with the residency in February

"I love the adrenaline of a live show. I love that I get to do two hours of solid cardio on stage," the dad-of-two said. "I ain't walking into a gym to do two hours of cardio. I promise you that, like ever, but I'll do it here effortlessly and end up in really great shape."

He continued: "I've got a 10-pound plank of wood around my neck, and I'm singing. I love the physicality of what I get to do and how I get to do it."

Keith also spoke about overcoming nerves for the live shows, where he will be playing some of the songs off High for the very first time, and replacing it with excitement.

© Getty Images Nicole made an impression in Paris at Paris Fashion Week SS25

"A friend of mine said a long time ago that every time you find yourself saying 'nervous,' flip out the word for 'excited,' and it has a much more forward momentum feeling," he shared.

"I'm a little bit excited. It already feels better, and it's probably truer because I'm really interested to know what works and what doesn't work. I have no idea. I might think I have a really bulletproof set list, but the opening night might tell me otherwise!" Nicole has often joined him on stage as well, take a look at one of those times below...

Nicole, on the other hand, just wrapped up a stay in Paris to attend Paris Fashion Week, where she was also able to cheer on her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 16, who made her runway debut walking for Miu Miu.

Keith also spoke with the publication about her big moment, saying: "Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," while expressing his pride in their daughter. They also share Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 13.

© Getty Images The 16-year-old made her runway debut for Miu Miu

While explaining that it's a "different challenge" for her, he hoped that having two notable celebrities for parents would help. "It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It's about trying to keep a balance. It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key."