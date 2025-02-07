What Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's divorce means for their kids Honor, Haven and Hayes

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's marriage is officially ending, as the former has now filed for divorce.

Per court documents obtained by People, Jessica, 43, officially filed for divorce from Cash, 46, at a Los Angeles County court earlier on February 7.

No prenup has been declared in the documents, although there was mention of their family. The couple welcomed daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, plus son Hayes, seven, while together.

It is specified that she is filing for joint custody of their children. Jessica and Cash tied the knot on May 19, 2008, and the documents list their official date of separation as December 27, 2024, 16 years later.

After the couple faced split rumors for the early part of January, Jessica finally broke her silence with a statement confirming the news of their separation and divorce.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote.

© Instagram Jessica confirmed their split on January 16

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.

Jessica continues to remain active on social media since announcing news of the split, devoting much of her posts to efforts supporting those affected by the fires in Los Angeles, where her family home is. She also made her first public appearance since confirming the news at the end of January at the FireAid benefit concert.

© Instagram Jessica is filing for joint custody of her three kids with Cash

Cash, meanwhile, has not shared a post on Instagram since September 2024, his latest being a tribute to their two daughters on National Daughters Day with several throwbacks of Honor and Haven.

He previously spoke with HELLO! about balancing the responsibilities of parenthood with work, and creating an "open line of communication" between the parents and their children.

"Family dinner is extremely important for us," he says, just as it is "giving them the freedom" to make mistakes, and the confidence to learn from those mistakes."

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock She made her first public appearance since at the FireAid benefit concert

"I think it's just learning how to communicate and talking through it, and allowing for mistake making. At least with our 16-year-old, it's proven super valuable."

The producer noted, though, that each of their kids was "so different," adding: "So there is no manual, there's no playbook, there's no kind of, 'What works here is definitely going to work over there.' Each kid is different, so it requires a unique approach to anything you're going through or dealing with."

© WireImage The couple are finally calling it quits on their 16 years of marriage

"That has been one of the harder things, that each kid is so different, and so they require their own new set of rules and parameters," he continued. "It's enjoyable. It keeps us on our toes, and it keeps us young. Having kids, having teenage girls, keeps Jessica and I young."