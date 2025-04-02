Val Kilmer's $18.5m New Mexico ranch he was forced to part with

Top Gun star Val Kilmer has died at 65 years old after suffering from pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes confirmed this morning.

Though he spent his final days in LA surrounded by friends and family, the Batman Forever star found his dream home back in the 1990s: a 5,328 acre ranch approximately 30 miles east of Santa Fe, New Mexico, which was used as a bed and breakfast, with some rental cabins available, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Located by the Pecos River, it also included six miles of river frontage, a 640-acre grazing lease on the land and a seven bedroom, eight and a half bathroom house.

In 2011, the Top Gun star sold the majority of the ranch to a Texas oil executive and his wife, keeping 14 acres for himself. He first put it up for sale asking for $33 million in 2009, eventually reducing the price to $18.5 million.

Val Kilmer had another property in New Mexico, in Tesuque, Santa Fe, the same are as the late Gene Hackman's $3.8 million home.

He purchased it in 1990 with his then-wife Joanne Whalley, finding a less-than-spectacular house upon the magnificently sprawling land, describing it as a "seventies condominium-looking wreck with glass walls" to Architectural Digest in 1998.

"There was no dining room, and what is now the living room was a greenhouse with a tin roof, plastic skylights and uneven floors," he told the publication. "I should've blown it up and built from scratch, I didn't know how extreme renovation could be."

Val made himself the architect when none he interviewed aligned with his vision for the home.

The initial renovation led to 6,000 square feet of rooms in adobe style, doubling the space, as well as building a new dining room, a master bedroom with connecting decks, a tennis court, a stable and an outdoor compound for a family of buffalo.

However, following his separation from Joanne, with whom he shared two children Mercedes and Jack, he was left with a much quieter house, prompting him to go for another redesign.

The Top Gun star called on Nathalie Kent, a former editor at French Vogue who sold furniture in her Santa Fe shop, to re-do the home with a "down-to-earth feeling", she told Architectural Digest.

"Val's furniture had nothing to do with Santa Fe, so we decided to make the house more southwestern." Nathalie told the magazine, adding that: "Val travels all over the world, so he let me use a mix of countries", which led to her including features such as a Moroccan lamp, objects from New Guinea and Mexican church candles.

Val eventually sold the house in 2003. Though the price was not disclosed, as sales figures are not publicly available in New Mexico, the final asking price was $1.65 million, reported Wall Street Journal at the time.