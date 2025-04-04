Joanna Gaines marks special occasion with rarely-seen family member – and they look so alike

Joanna Gaines had some very sweet words to say on Friday as she marked a very special occasion.

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to wish her dad, Jerry, a happy 75th birthday and gave her fans an insight into how they celebrated his big day.

"Happy 75th Birthday Dad! Plant shopping, a walk in the garden, and cake... what a day! I love you so much," she penned.

© Instagram Joanna enjoyed shopping for plants with her dad on his 75th birthday

The photos included Joanna and Jerry posing with some plants, cuddling in a garden surrounded by blooming flowers, and sitting at her kitchen table in front of a decadent-looking chocolate cake.

The family resemblance was strong in the photos, which gave rare insight into Joanna's relationship with her dad.

Her followers were quick to send birthday wishes to Jerry and loved the glimpse of their family dynamic.

"Such a beautiful family! Much love to all of you!" one commented. Another said: "The little things that matter…you all have the same nose and that's just so darn cute!! Enjoy and happy birthday!!"

© Instagram Joanna has a close relationship with her father

Joanna has featured her dad on Instagram before. In December, she posted photos of them alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: "Grateful for my dad, and for all the veterans who have served and sacrificed so much for our country. Thank you today and every day. #VeteransDay."

© Instagram Joanna's dad was spoiled with a delicious-looking birthday cake

Matchmaker dad

Joanna is very close to her dad – and her mom, Nan – but it was Jerry who played a big role in her relationship with her husband, Chip.

After her parents moved to Waco, Texas, Jerry opened a tire shop where Joanna worked in the office, and it's here that she met her future husband.

© Instagram Joanna met Chip at her dad's tire shop

"Her dad made the mistake of putting a picture of the family behind the counter at his shop," Chip told PopSugar in 2018. "I knew I'd marry her one day just by the picture on the wall."

Chip soon met Joanna in person when he went to the shop to get his brakes fixed – and their relationship soon blossomed.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines married in 2003

"We met in the waiting area and hit it off immediately. He was genuinely engaging, and he had such a sincere smile," Joanna recalled.

They married in 2003 and now have five children together: Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Duke, 16, Emmie, 15, and Crew, six.

The TV couple is best known for hosting Fixer Upper and as the founders of the Magnolia Network.

Despite their juggling work and family, they've previously spoken about potentially having a sixth child.

During an appearance on Sunday Today in 2019, Chip gushed about the possibility of adding to their brood with the express purpose of giving Crew a younger sister.

© Instagram Chip and Joanna share 5 kids

But Joanna had a different opinion on the matter. "Just know, this is going to be the headline forever: 'Jo's pregnant again!'" she quipped.

"I'm like, 'Chip, I think we've got enough businesses, I think we're good!' That's how Chip is with children. He's like, 'I just think we can keep having them!' I think Chip just loves a full plate."