Joanna Gaines turns heads in strapless dress for special outing with Chip Gaines — see glamorous transformation

Joanna Gaines may typically spend her days in casualwear tending to her home and garden, or home renovations, but she sure knows how to amp up the glamor.

Over the weekend, the Magnolia founder left the construction hat at home for her latest date night — with a cause — out with husband Chip Gaines, and looked fabulous while doing so.

The couple are based in Waco, Texas, and have been married since 2003. They share five children, Drake, 20, who is in his second year of college at Baylor University, followed by Ella Rose, 18, Duke, 16, Emmie Kay, 15, and Crew, six.

Joanna took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a round of photos from her and Chip's outing to the Tim Tebow Foundation's Celebrity Gala and Golf Classic, an event honoring the charity's mission "to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

The photos highlighted Joanna's glamorous transformation: she was glowing in a white strapless dress with a colorful brocade flower print, courtesy of Mac Duggal Gowns.

Joanna included a photo in her Stories with Chip, who opted for a beige jacket layered over a white button-down shirt paired with classic jeans, as well as a photo with a group of friends, plus one last snap showcasing her hair and make-up look for the event.

Last year, Joanna and Chip also attended the event, and last year the former similarly wore a strapless, kelly green dress with a folded neckline detail, and had her signature dark hair styled in long, cascading waves.

Tim, who was previously a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and other NFL teams, created his foundation in 2011. It contributes to various charitable initiatives, including orphan care and prevention, serving those with special needs, anti human trafficking and child exploitation efforts, and more.

In his own Instagram post about the annual event last year, he wrote: "This weekend is always so special. Named the Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala & Golf Classic, but honestly so much more than that. It's a movement of faith, hope and love," adding: "After 13 years, it's incredible and humbling to see what God has done with this willing group of people, so many who come year after year when they could be anywhere in the world."

"Thank you to our donor family, all of our celebrity friends, and the TTF team for another weekend that I believe will be a catalyst for love all over the world… until all are celebrated, until all are free, and until all are loved. Thank you, Lord… for your favor, your guidance, your love, and that you allow us to be a part of this!"

Joanna and Chip are fresh off of a spring break skiing vacation with their kids, a video of which you can see below.

The video features several clips of the Gaines family on the mountain, from her youngest Crew expertly going down a wide half-pipe, plus a couple of tumbles here and there. "Another family ski trip in the books!" she wrote in her caption, before joking: "Except mine doesn't count as skiing," referring to her several tumbles.