Chip Gaines' transformative makeover at 50 and wife Joanna's reaction

New year, new look! Chip Gaines is making some big changes in his life and looking and feeling all the better for them.

The Magnolia Network star has embarked on a mission to get in shape and gave fans an update on his wellness journey on Instagram.

Chip confessed he'd skipped the gym for years but is now having his "butt kicked" by a trainer.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Chip and Joanna Gaines and their five kids

Alongside a photo of Chip smiling next to a stack of Cwench Hydrations bottles, he wrote: "This is what it looks like to “try and get into shape” at 50.

"@donsaladino has got his work cut out for him because I haven’t “worked out” since college (unless running counts) and I’m the worst at drinking enough water."

© Instagram Chip Gaines is getting fit at 50

He added: "But he’s kicking my butt and helping me stay hydrated with @cwenchhydration—and I’ve gotta say that I feel better today than I have in years! #Go50."

Chip received encouraging comments from fans who congratulated him on making his health a priority.

© Getty Images They're getting in shape together

The dad-of-five isn't doing it alone and has the full support of his wife, Joanna, who is working out alongside him.

She recently shared a video of one of her gruelling workouts and detailed their fitness plan in the caption that read: "For the first time in our marriage, Chip and I decided to work out together. We started working w/ our friend @donsaladino in September and when he asked me to do push-ups on our first day I said, 'I can't. My back.'

© Getty Images Chip said he hadn't been to the gym since college

"A few months in and I've never felt stronger. Today I did FIFTY push-ups! So I'm celebrating and putting this out there... I've let time, age, injury, and busyness be my excuse of why not to workout. I'm finally over the "it's too hard" hump and I'm ready to go! Who's with me?!"

The couple have their hands full with five children, Drake, 19, Ella, 18, 16-year-old Duke, 15-year-old Emmie Kay, and Crew, six.

© Instagram The couple have their hands full raising five kids

But as they get older and more independent, Chip and Joanna have more time to focus on themselves.

"I told Chip, we need to do something to make us stay strong," she told People. "And so we just got into this, and it's a totally different thing for us. We've never worked out together before and now we do."

They built a tiny gum in their Waco, Texas home and say they're "pushing" each other as much as they can.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Joanna Gaines shows off fit physique in workout video

"It's been this whole other thing, and it feels good to do it," she added. "So it's been fun — we've done so much together in the past that it's like this whole new stage in our marriage."