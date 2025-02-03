Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chip Gaines' transformative makeover at 50 and wife Joanna's reaction
Subscribe
Chip Gaines' transformative makeover at 50 and wife Joanna's reaction
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines visit the SiriusXM Studios on July 14, 2021 in New York City© Getty

Chip Gaines' transformative makeover at 50 and wife Joanna's reaction

The HGTV stars have five children

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

New year, new look! Chip Gaines is making some big changes in his life and looking and feeling all the better for them. 

The Magnolia Network star has embarked on a mission to get in shape and gave fans an update on his wellness journey on Instagram. 

Chip confessed he'd skipped the gym for years but is now having his "butt kicked" by a trainer. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Chip and Joanna Gaines and their five kids

Alongside a photo of Chip smiling next to a stack of Cwench Hydrations bottles, he wrote: "This is what it looks like to “try and get into shape” at 50.

"@donsaladino has got his work cut out for him because I haven’t “worked out” since college (unless running counts) and I’m the worst at drinking enough water."

Chip Gaines in kitchen smiling hydration drinks © Instagram
Chip Gaines is getting fit at 50

He added: "But he’s kicking my butt and helping me stay hydrated with @cwenchhydration—and I’ve gotta say that I feel better today than I have in years! #Go50."

Chip received encouraging comments from fans who congratulated him on making his health a priority. 

Designers Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City.© Getty Images
They're getting in shape together

The dad-of-five isn't doing it alone and has the full support of his wife, Joanna, who is working out alongside him. 

She recently shared a video of one of her gruelling workouts and detailed their fitness plan in the caption that read: "For the first time in our marriage, Chip and I decided to work out together. We started working w/ our friend @donsaladino in September and when he asked me to do push-ups on our first day I said, 'I can't. My back.'

Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper on Magnolia and Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper on Magnolia attend the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 arrivals on the red carpet at MSG Studios on May 18, 2022 in New York City.© Getty Images
Chip said he hadn't been to the gym since college

"A few months in and I've never felt stronger. Today I did FIFTY push-ups! So I'm celebrating and putting this out there... I've let time, age, injury, and busyness be my excuse of why not to workout. I'm finally over the "it's too hard" hump and I'm ready to go! Who's with me?!"

The couple have their hands full with five children, Drake, 19, Ella, 18, 16-year-old Duke, 15-year-old Emmie Kay, and Crew, six.

Photo shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram August 2024 of a family vacation to St. Lucia with her husband Chip Gaines and their five kids© Instagram
The couple have their hands full raising five kids

But as they get older and more independent, Chip and Joanna have more time to focus on themselves. 

"I told Chip, we need to do something to make us stay strong," she told People. "And so we just got into this, and it's a totally different thing for us. We've never worked out together before and now we do."

They built a tiny gum in their Waco, Texas home and say they're "pushing" each other as much as they can. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Joanna Gaines shows off fit physique in workout video

"It's been this whole other thing, and it feels good to do it," she added. "So it's been fun — we've done so much together in the past that it's like this whole new stage in our marriage."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More