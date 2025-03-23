Joanna Gaines takes a tumble on reunion getaway with five kids — watch

Spring break is in session for Joanna Gaines and her family.

In time for the annual school break, the Magnolia founder along with her kids left her sunny and warm homebase of Waco, Texas in favor of some end of the season snow for skiing.

The home renovation guru and former Fixer Upper host and her husband Chip Gaines have been married since 2003, and share kids Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines shares glimpse of ski trip with family

Following their vacation, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a video montage featuring her kids suited up in their ski gears.

The video featured several clips of the Gaines family on the mountain, from her youngest Crew expertly going down a wide half-pipe, plus a couple of tumbles here and there.

"Another family ski trip in the books!" she wrote in her caption, before joking: "Except mine doesn't count as skiing."

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip have been married since 2003

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "This is soo funny Joanna!! The kids are awesome though."

Others followed suit with: "Absolutely SHREDDING," and: "This is so cute!" as well as: "I'm dying laughing because I know all too well what it's like to learn to ski as an adult. Good on you for getting out there!" plus another added: "You always make the things you do look easy, I'm glad to know you are human and real!"

© Instagram The former HGTV star is based in Waco, Texas

Currently, Joanna and Chip have one kid out of the house, their son Drake, who attends Baylor University, which is right in his hometown. The couple's daughter Ella is set to go to college in the fall.

© Instagram With her son Crew at home

Moreover, now four of the five kids are all officially drivers, and Joanna, recently speaking with People about her kids' latest milestone, joked: "I stalk them on the app Life360!" and noted that the popular tracking app "tells you how fast they're going."

© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media The couple own and operate their Magnolia franchise

Also reflecting on how affected she was by her first kid, Drake, leaving for college she recalled: "I was so sad when Duke went to college."

Still, she emphasized: "But they're just turning into these wonderful human beings," and gushed: "My favorite thing is seeing them hanging out in a restaurant together as friends. Because when they were younger I was always monitoring their fights, and now they’re dear friends, which is so cool."