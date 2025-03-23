Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joanna Gaines takes a tumble on reunion getaway with five kids — watch
Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper on Magnolia and Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper on Magnolia attend the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 arrivals on the red carpet at MSG Studios on May 18, 2022 in New York City.© Getty Images

The former HGTV star and her husband Chip Gaines took their five kids on a ski trip

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
9 minutes ago
Spring break is in session for Joanna Gaines and her family.

In time for the annual school break, the Magnolia founder along with her kids left her sunny and warm homebase of Waco, Texas in favor of some end of the season snow for skiing.

The home renovation guru and former Fixer Upper host and her husband Chip Gaines have been married since 2003, and share kids Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines shares glimpse of ski trip with family

Following their vacation, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a video montage featuring her kids suited up in their ski gears.

The video featured several clips of the Gaines family on the mountain, from her youngest Crew expertly going down a wide half-pipe, plus a couple of tumbles here and there.

"Another family ski trip in the books!" she wrote in her caption, before joking: "Except mine doesn't count as skiing."

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Lobby Arrivals at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City.© Getty Images
Joanna and Chip have been married since 2003

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "This is soo funny Joanna!! The kids are awesome though."

Others followed suit with: "Absolutely SHREDDING," and: "This is so cute!" as well as: "I'm dying laughing because I know all too well what it's like to learn to ski as an adult. Good on you for getting out there!" plus another added: "You always make the things you do look easy, I'm glad to know you are human and real!"

Joanna Gaines smiling golf course, baseball cap© Instagram
The former HGTV star is based in Waco, Texas

Currently, Joanna and Chip have one kid out of the house, their son Drake, who attends Baylor University, which is right in his hometown. The couple's daughter Ella is set to go to college in the fall.

Joanna Gaines' son watched over her while she cooked standing on the worktop© Instagram
With her son Crew at home

Moreover, now four of the five kids are all officially drivers, and Joanna, recently speaking with People about her kids' latest milestone, joked: "I stalk them on the app Life360!" and noted that the popular tracking app "tells you how fast they're going."

Chip and Joanna Gaines attend PaleyFest NY at the Paley Center for Media in New York City on October 21© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media
The couple own and operate their Magnolia franchise

Also reflecting on how affected she was by her first kid, Drake, leaving for college she recalled: "I was so sad when Duke went to college."

Still, she emphasized: "But they're just turning into these wonderful human beings," and gushed: "My favorite thing is seeing them hanging out in a restaurant together as friends. Because when they were younger I was always monitoring their fights, and now they’re dear friends, which is so cool."

