Meet Bill Gates' 'billionaire' children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe

Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French may have divorced after 27 years of marriage in 2021 – but they will forever be a united front for their three children.

The former couple are parents to daughters Jennifer, 28, and Phoebe, 22, and son Rory, 25, and Bill recently revealed that he will be leaving his children "less than 1 percent" of his wealth when he dies.

Considering the Microsoft co-founder is worth a reported $101.2 billion, that one percent of his net worth is upwards of $1 billion, making his children unfathomably wealthy in the future.

Meet Bill and Melinda's three children below…

© Instagram Bill and Melinda share three children

© Getty Images Jennifer, 28 Born on April 26, 1996, Jennifer Katharine Gates has carved a niche for herself in the equestrian world. With over half a million followers on Instagram, she describes herself as an "equestrian, newlywed, bookworm". An alumnus of Stanford University, she pursued human biology before obtaining a master's in public health from Columbia University. Love graced Jennifer's life when she met fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar. After a romantic proposal in January 2020, they exchanged vows on October 16, 2021. The union was all the more poignant as both Bill and Melinda attended, supporting their daughter wholeheartedly. Jennifer's grace under the public eye was evident when she spoke about her parents' split in May 2021, requesting respect and privacy during a "challenging" period. On a brighter note, Jennifer and Nassar welcomed their first child, daughter Leila, in March 2023. In October 2024, Leila became a big sister when Jennifer gave birth to daughter Mia.

Rory, 25 Rory John Gates, born May 23, 1999, showcased impressive academic prowess, earning a double major and a master's from the University of Chicago within four years. Melinda's essay for TIME in 2017 paints Rory as "compassionate and curious", as well as "intelligent and well-read". Rory's feminist stance is something his mom is deeply proud of. "Across 18 years of conversations, sharp observations and everyday actions, he's demonstrated his belief that gender equality is something worth standing up for." Rory prefers to live a private life but is currently an analyst for the Afghanistan War Commission, according to his LinkedIn.