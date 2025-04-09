Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Bill Gates' 'billionaire' children: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe
bill gates with daughter phoebe at time 100 gala© Getty Images

The Microsoft co-founder shares his kids with ex-wife Melinda French

2 minutes ago
Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French may have divorced after 27 years of marriage in 2021 – but they will forever be a united front for their three children.

The former couple are parents to daughters Jennifer, 28, and Phoebe, 22, and son Rory, 25, and Bill recently revealed that he will be leaving his children "less than 1 percent" of his wealth when he dies.

WATCH: Inside the lives of Bill and Melinda Gates' three children

Considering the Microsoft co-founder is worth a reported $101.2 billion, that one percent of his net worth is upwards of $1 billion, making his children unfathomably wealthy in the future.

Meet Bill and Melinda's three children below…

bill gates and melinda french gates with their three children© Instagram
Bill and Melinda share three children
Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates attend the Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017 in New York City. Goalkeepers is organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to highlight progress against global poverty and disease, showcase solutions to help advance the Sustainable Development Goals (or Global Goals) and foster bold leadership to help accelerate the path to a more prosperous, healthy and just future.© Getty Images

Jennifer, 28

Born on April 26, 1996, Jennifer Katharine Gates has carved a niche for herself in the equestrian world. With over half a million followers on Instagram, she describes herself as an "equestrian, newlywed, bookworm". 

An alumnus of Stanford University, she pursued human biology before obtaining a master's in public health from Columbia University.

Love graced Jennifer's life when she met fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar. After a romantic proposal in January 2020, they exchanged vows on October 16, 2021. 

The union was all the more poignant as both Bill and Melinda attended, supporting their daughter wholeheartedly.

Jennifer's grace under the public eye was evident when she spoke about her parents' split in May 2021, requesting respect and privacy during a "challenging" period.

On a brighter note, Jennifer and Nassar welcomed their first child, daughter Leila, in March 2023. In October 2024, Leila became a big sister when Jennifer gave birth to daughter Mia.  

Rory with his two sisters

Rory, 25

Rory John Gates, born May 23, 1999, showcased impressive academic prowess, earning a double major and a master's from the University of Chicago within four years. 

Melinda's essay for TIME in 2017 paints Rory as "compassionate and curious", as well as "intelligent and well-read". 

Rory's feminist stance is something his mom is deeply proud of. "Across 18 years of conversations, sharp observations and everyday actions, he's demonstrated his belief that gender equality is something worth standing up for."

Rory prefers to live a private life but is currently an analyst for the Afghanistan War Commission, according to his LinkedIn

Phoebe calls her mom a "hero" for her advocacy© ANGELA WEISS

Phoebe, 22

The youngest Gates, Phoebe Adele, born September 14, 2002, embarked on her academic journey at Stanford University post her 2021 high school graduation. 

As the Gates' announced their divorce, Phoebe's public appearances with her father, including at the TIME100 Gala, signified their close bond.

Her pursuits are vast. From discussing socio-political issues, as evidenced by her vocal stance on the Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, to fashion — having completed an internship at British Vogue.

Bill’s shared love of reading with Phoebe is touching. They both appreciate John Green, with Bill recalling Phoebe's admiration for the author in an Instagram post.  

Phoebe, who is dating Sir Paul McCartney's grandson, Arthur Donald, is now focusing on further developing her budding fashion venture, Phia, a sustainable fashion platform that she founded with her best friend and former college roommate, Sophia Kianni.

The duo also launched The Burnouts podcast in April 2025.

