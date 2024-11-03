Bill Gates celebrates family joy at 69 as he becomes a granddad again

Bill Gates has cause for celebration! The businessman and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, both sent congratulations to their daughter, Jennifer, who gave birth to her second baby with husband Nayel Nassar.

Their daughter's birth was extra special as she arrived on the couple's wedding anniversary.

"Introducing Mia, who was born on our third wedding anniversary the best gift we could have asked for,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram on November 2.

Bill and Melinda first became grandparents in March 2023 when Jennifer and Nassar, welcomed their firstborn Leila.

Both parents shared congratulatory messages for their daughter, with Bill writing: "I’m over the moon for you, @jenngatesnassar and @nayelnassar—and overjoyed for our whole family."

Melinda commented: "Congratulations Jenn and Nayel! It’s been such a joy to watch you as parents, and now I can’t wait to see Leila as a big sister."

Melinda divorced one of the richest men in the world three years ago and has since written a book titled The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward.

In a press release from Flatiron books in People, she spoke about why she decided to write it.

© Instagram Bill and Melinda share three children

"Over the last few years, I've experienced a lot of change — some of it exciting, some of it painful — so I've done a lot of thinking and learning about transitions," Melinda explained. "I decided to start writing this while I was still in the middle of this season of change, rather than safely on the other side."

She continued: "We've all had days that change our lives forever," detailing that in her new book she hopes to tackle the topic of "what we do the next day, when one phase of our life has come to an end, but the next phase hasn't quite yet begun.

© Getty Images Bill with his daughter and son-in-law

"I've learned that if you can find the courage to linger in that liminal space, it has a lot to teach you."

Meanwhile, Bill has embarked on a new romance and is dating Paula Hurd. They were first linked in 2022.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Breakthrough Prize Awards and enjoyed a $30,000-per-night trip to scenic Vietnam.

© Jean Catuffe Bill and Paula are dating

She is a 62-year-old former tech industry sales and alliance management worker at the NCR Corporation.

Meanwhile, Melinda hinted at someone new in her life earlier this year too after her split from former Fox News correspondent, Jon Du Pre.

Despite that failed relationship, Melinda confirmed that "of course" she is ready to meet "someone new."

© Getty Images Bill and Melinda split after 27 years

In a new interview with TIME, Melinda listed the qualities she hopes to find in her next partner.

Discussing her ideal man, Melinda said she is looking for someone "who's open to learning and who's vibrant, and who's smart, and somebody who challenges me and that I challenge."

Melinda hinted that she may have already found that special person when asked if she was dating someone, although she wasn't prepared to go into details, answering: "Not that I'm ready to talk about."

Bill and Melinda split after 27 years of marriage in 2021.