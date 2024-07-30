Bill and Melinda Gates join pregnant daughter to show up in support for Olympian son-in-law — see photos

Exes Bill and Melinda Gates are proud in-laws right now, as the two of them are showing their undying support for their son-in-law Nayel Nassar.

The 33-year-old athlete is part of the Egyptian delegation at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris and will compete in the equestrian jumping event. The qualifiers will take place on August 5.

This is Nayel's second time competing at the Olympic games, previously making it to the finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but only securing 24th place.

Recommended video You may also like Melinda Gates opens up about her divorce from billionaire Bill Gates

Earlier this week, Melinda, 59, took to her Instagram with a photograph of Nayel in the midst of an event and excitedly captioned it: "So excited to watch you compete at the Olympics, @nayelnassar! I'm rooting for you." Nayel's younger sister-in-law Phoebe also commented: "Let's goo!!!"

Bill, on the other hand, was actually spotted at the games, with the 68-year-old captured enjoying a spot of men's tennis with reported new girlfriend Paula Hurd.

© Getty Images Bill has been spotted at the Olympic Games ahead of his son-in-law's event

Nayel is the husband of Bill and Melinda's oldest, Jennifer Gates Nassar, 28, who is an equestrian as well. She graduated with a Ph.D earlier this year and is currently working as a resident at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York.

LATEST: Sir Paul McCartney's handsome grandson is dating Bill Gates' daughter — see striking couple in photos

Last month, Jennifer and Nayel announced that they were expecting their second child together. They welcomed their first baby, now 16-month-old daughter Leila, back in March of 2023. Bill and Melinda are also the parents of son Rory, 25, and youngest Phoebe, 21.

Earlier this week, Jennifer took to social media to recap her first month of residency while pregnant, and excitedly count down to seeing her husband at the Games. "After my first month in residency, here is just a little bit of what I've learned," she recounted.

MORE: Melinda French Gates hints at 'someone new' as she details 'hard' Bill Gates divorce

"11-12 hour workdays (up to 12 in a row) are not for the faint of heart," she penned, and added that being a "frontline provider" involved a lot more extra stress. "The first days are extra challenging because every request seems like a big deal."

© Getty Images He was seen catching a men's tennis singles match with reported girlfriend Paula Hurd

As an expecting mom, she also shared her feelings of gratitude and support for nurses working i the NICU. "Having a kid in the Neonatal ICU is just hard. No matter who you are, what resources you have, what conditions your baby is there for. NICU nurses are incredible; they know their patients so well and are incredible advocates for them."

MORE: Who is Bill Gates' glamorous reported girlfriend Paula Hurd?

Jennifer also advised others interested in medicine to not rush things and understand that picking up the tricks of the trade takes time and effort. "There is a STEEP learning curve in residency."

© Getty Images This is the second time Nayel is competing at the Olympics, the first being the 2020 Tokyo Games

"Don't put pressure on yourself to know everything… you aren't supposed to! This is easily the most mentally-challenging and interesting thing I have ever done and I still feel like a fish out of water constantly – but a little less so every day."

© Instagram Jennifer shared an update from her residency ahead of cheering on Nayel herself

She concluded: "Excited for vacation time for the Olympics followed by inpatient medicine."