The real reason Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter Phoebe graduated from Stanford early

Bill Gates and Melinda French's daughter Phoebe Gates' graduation from college was extra special — and extra impressive!

On June 15, the youngest of the former couple's three kids said goodbye to Stanford University as she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology.

And as if such a major isn't already impressive enough, she completed her entire college career in just three years, for a very sweet, sentimental reason.

As Phoebe graduated, her mom Melinda wasn't there just as a proud mom, but she was also the commencement speaker for the 2024 graduating class. Phoebe, giving Nylon a glimpse into the special day, shared of her efforts to graduate early: "I knew I had to make it happen if I could, because I wanted to watch my mother deliver this year's commencement speech as a graduate."

"Graduating early to watch her deliver this was a dream come true," she added, noting: "I can't think of a better ending!"

Phoebe also had her dad Bill by her side, in addition to her boyfriend Arthur and childhood best friend Izzy, and after graduation, they all continued celebrating with a party Phoebe herself was hosting.

"It's the end of one chapter, and beginning of another, and it was such a privilege to have this time with our family and friends to celebrate this," she shared.

During the graduation fête, Melinda gave another, more personal speech, and her daughter further gushed: "She's such an inspiration, and I am so thankful for all of her care and support!"

The Microsoft founder, who split from the philanthropist in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, followed suit, and Phoebe added: "Dad delivered some laughs… he saved the dance moves. So grateful to have my parents by my side on this day."

In addition to Phoebe, Melinda and Bill are also parents to daughter Jennifer Gates, 28 — who recently finished medical school and welcomed her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar — and son Rory John Gates, 25, who graduated from the University of Chicago in 2022.

With college now behind her, Phoebe is now focusing on further developing her budding fashion venture Phia, which she founded with her best friend and former roommate Sophia Kianni. Last year, the two partnered with acclaimed British designer Stella McCartney to create a limited edition capsule bag collection in honor of the Women's Tennis Association and to promote Phia, however little is still known about what the venture is, other than it being a digital fashion platform described on its Instagram as the "future of fashion."

"Phia is still under wraps, but my co-founder, Sophia and I are excited to roll it out this year, and are full-steam ahead with it," Phoebe shared, and teased: "For now you can follow along on our Instagram and TikTok, where we give our [behind-the-scenes]."