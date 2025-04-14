Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's 'mothering' instinct and real family dynamic revealed
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's 'mothering' instinct and real family dynamic revealed
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with her newborn baby son on April 23, 2018 in London, England© Getty Images

Princess Kate's 'mothering' instinct and real family dynamic revealed

The Princess of Wales has become known for her nurturing and motherly demeanor

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is loved by the nation for many reasons, but especially for the way she acts around children, whether that be her own, in public, or the kids of strangers, whom she greets warmly in the street. 

It likely comes as no surprise, then, to hear that she's apparently always been like this – and is just like this at home too.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate’s reaction to baby burping during royal outing

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, James Middleton, the youngest brother of Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton, revealed that he felt very looked after by his sisters in his youth.

"I wouldn't say I was indulged – and there are pros and cons of being the youngest," he said. "The pros are that you get away with quite a lot… I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me."

The youngest child of Michael and Carole Middleton continued: "I was very fortunate. We had a fantastic childhood, and they included me in everything they did, and still do. I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."

Learning that Prince William's wife has always been this way explains so much about her public image, as she is frequently seen cooing at and playing with the little ones that she gets to meet on her royal duties. Scroll down to see pictures of her mothering instinct…

Woman sat with little girl smiling at each other© Getty Images

Princess Kate greeting children at a hospice in Wales

On January 30, the Princess of Wales visited TA Hafan, a children's hospice in Sully, just outside of Cardiff, which supports families to ensure that children with conditions that may shorten their lives can still live fulfilling lives. She was pictured joyfully greeting some of the young children, who seemed just as pleased to meet her!

kate middleton laughing baby girl cornwall© Photo: Getty Images

The Princess of Wales can't help but coo at babies in public

In a joint visit to Cornwall with her husband in 2023, the pair were both pictured pulling very similar silly faces at an adorable baby girl – but Kate couldn't contain her laughter! 

women crouching down to baby in a man's arms© Getty Images

Princess Kate enthusiastically greeting a baby

During a visit to Starbank Park, she was enamoured with the baby Penelope Stewart – she even tried to get a wave in to the little one, who was wrapped up snug in a blue coat. 

kate middleton baby smile

She's just as smiley as the kids!

The ever-motherly Princess of Wales was pictured with her hand gently placed on a baby with a beaming smile. 

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Listen: Has Harry 'met his match'?

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More