Princess Kate's 'mothering' instinct and real family dynamic revealed

The Princess of Wales is loved by the nation for many reasons, but especially for the way she acts around children, whether that be her own, in public, or the kids of strangers, whom she greets warmly in the street.

It likely comes as no surprise, then, to hear that she's apparently always been like this – and is just like this at home too.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, James Middleton, the youngest brother of Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton, revealed that he felt very looked after by his sisters in his youth.

"I wouldn't say I was indulged – and there are pros and cons of being the youngest," he said. "The pros are that you get away with quite a lot… I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me."

The youngest child of Michael and Carole Middleton continued: "I was very fortunate. We had a fantastic childhood, and they included me in everything they did, and still do. I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship."

Learning that Prince William's wife has always been this way explains so much about her public image, as she is frequently seen cooing at and playing with the little ones that she gets to meet on her royal duties. Scroll down to see pictures of her mothering instinct…

© Getty Images Princess Kate greeting children at a hospice in Wales On January 30, the Princess of Wales visited TA Hafan, a children's hospice in Sully, just outside of Cardiff, which supports families to ensure that children with conditions that may shorten their lives can still live fulfilling lives. She was pictured joyfully greeting some of the young children, who seemed just as pleased to meet her!

© Photo: Getty Images The Princess of Wales can't help but coo at babies in public In a joint visit to Cornwall with her husband in 2023, the pair were both pictured pulling very similar silly faces at an adorable baby girl – but Kate couldn't contain her laughter!

© Getty Images Princess Kate enthusiastically greeting a baby During a visit to Starbank Park, she was enamoured with the baby Penelope Stewart – she even tried to get a wave in to the little one, who was wrapped up snug in a blue coat.

She's just as smiley as the kids! The ever-motherly Princess of Wales was pictured with her hand gently placed on a baby with a beaming smile.

