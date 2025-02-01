James Middleton's rare baby photo has fans saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales' younger brother took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to their mother Carole Middleton as she celebrated her 70th birthday - and the photo he shared has got royal fans talking.

James Middleton, 37, posted a never-before-seen photo of a young Carole holding him as a baby, captioned: "Happy 70th Birthday to my darling Mother. My Hero."

© Instagram / @jmidy James shared a rare baby photo of himself with his mother, Carole

The photo appeared to have been taken on a summer holiday as his mother wore a halterneck top and the background appeared to be a hot location.

However, aside from the sweet tribute to his mother, fans' attention turned to how much James looked like his royal sister as a baby.

"What a beautiful picture! You looked exactly like your sister Catherine as a baby," wrote one follower, while another added: "Happy birthday Carol, you are a wonderful mom and grandma. Baby James looks so much like Louis."

© Getty Prince Louis looks like the Middletons

The likeness between baby James and his sister but also her six-year-old son Prince Louis, as royal fans pointed out, was uncanny.

A royal likeness

Royal fans remember seeing an adorable Prince Louis out on engagements as a baby but there are fewer photos of a young Kate in public domain. A rare baby photo of Prince William's wife from 1982 was shared in 2023 as she launched her Shaping Us campaign.

© Kensington Royal The Princess of Wales pictured at Christmas in 1983

The royal penned: "Faces are a baby's best toy", captioning the photo of her child self with her hands held up to the face of her father Michael Middleton.

© Carole Middleton Baby Kate with her father in 1982

Meanwhile, a likeness between Kate and her brother was also apparent in the photo shared ahead of her 'Together at Christmas' carol concert in 2023. It showed Kate as a toddler sitting at the Middleton's dinner table at Christmas time.

Kate and James' childhood

© Getty The Middletons are a close-knit family

Kate and James, along with their sister Pippa, 41, grew up in Berkshire. The Middleton siblings lived in several homes during their childhood before their parents settled in Bucklebury Manor in 2012.

© Getty The Middletons live in Berkshire

In 2020, the princess gave Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast host Giovanna Fletcher an insight into her early years: "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun, and I'm very lucky I come from a very strong family.

© WPA Pool Pippa Middleton shares three children with James Matthews

"My parents were hugely dedicated. I really appreciate now, as a parent, how much they sacrificed for us. They came to every sports match, they'd be the ones on the sideline shouting, and we'd always have our family holidays together."

© Instagram James is a father of one

Kate, Pippa, and James now have seven children between them. While Kate shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with her royal husband, Pippa is a mother to Arthur, five, Grace, three, and Rose, one, with her husband James Matthews, and James is a father to baby Inigo with his wife Alizee Thevenet.

