Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton's rare baby photo has fans saying the same thing
Subscribe
James Middleton's rare baby photo has fans saying the same thing
Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton in smart dress© Getty

James Middleton's rare baby photo has fans saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales' mother turned 70 on Friday

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales' younger brother took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to their mother Carole Middleton as she celebrated her 70th birthday - and the photo he shared has got royal fans talking.

James Middleton, 37, posted a never-before-seen photo of a young Carole holding him as a baby, captioned: "Happy 70th Birthday to my darling Mother. My Hero."

Carole Middleton holding baby James Middleton in 1980s© Instagram / @jmidy
James shared a rare baby photo of himself with his mother, Carole

The photo appeared to have been taken on a summer holiday as his mother wore a halterneck top and the background appeared to be a hot location.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The cutest royal baby moments from over the years

However, aside from the sweet tribute to his mother, fans' attention turned to how much James looked like his royal sister as a baby. 

"What a beautiful picture! You looked exactly like your sister Catherine as a baby," wrote one follower, while another added: "Happy birthday Carol, you are a wonderful mom and grandma. Baby James looks so much like Louis."

Prince Louis looked adorable at Trooping the Colour© Getty
Prince Louis looks like the Middletons

The likeness between baby James and his sister but also her six-year-old son Prince Louis, as royal fans pointed out, was uncanny. 

A royal likeness

Royal fans remember seeing an adorable Prince Louis out on engagements as a baby but there are fewer photos of a young Kate in public domain. A rare baby photo of Prince William's wife from 1982 was shared in 2023 as she launched her Shaping Us campaign. 

The Princess of Wales pictured at Christmas in 1983© Kensington Royal
The Princess of Wales pictured at Christmas in 1983

The royal penned: "Faces are a baby's best toy", captioning the photo of her child self with her hands held up to the face of her father Michael Middleton.

Kate Middleton with Michael Middleton in 1982© Carole Middleton
Baby Kate with her father in 1982

Meanwhile, a likeness between Kate and her brother was also apparent in the photo shared ahead of her 'Together at Christmas' carol concert in 2023. It showed Kate as a toddler sitting at the Middleton's dinner table at Christmas time.

Kate and James' childhood

Catherine, and Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte followed by Carole, James and Michael Middleton arrive at church© Getty
The Middletons are a close-knit family

Kate and James, along with their sister Pippa, 41, grew up in Berkshire. The Middleton siblings lived in several homes during their childhood before their parents settled in Bucklebury Manor in 2012.

Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and Pippa Middleton attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service© Getty
The Middletons live in Berkshire

In 2020, the princess gave Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast host Giovanna Fletcher an insight into her early years: "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun, and I'm very lucky I come from a very strong family.

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green in 2017© WPA Pool
Pippa Middleton shares three children with James Matthews

"My parents were hugely dedicated. I really appreciate now, as a parent, how much they sacrificed for us. They came to every sports match, they'd be the ones on the sideline shouting, and we'd always have our family holidays together."

Alizee Thevenet feeding Inigo some baby food© Instagram
James is a father of one

DISCOVER: James Middleton melts hearts with rare pictures of son Inigo from family holiday

Kate, Pippa, and James now have seven children between them. While Kate shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with her royal husband, Pippa is a mother to Arthur, five, Grace, three, and Rose, one, with her husband James Matthews,  and James is a father to baby Inigo with his wife Alizee Thevenet. 

LISTEN: How Princess Anne avoided a 'big fuss' for her 60th birthday

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More