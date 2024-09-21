The Princess of Wales offered an unprecedented insight into her life with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis from their country retreat at Anmer Hall when she shared a health update earlier this month.

On 9 September, Kate, 42, shared with the public that she had completed her preventative chemotherapy for cancer. In the intimate video shot by Will Warr, the Princess was seen in her happy place, in nature gently cradling a butterfly.

© Kensington Palace The Princess held a butterfly in the intimate family video

Prince William's wife had tumbling curls and wore the gorgeous floaty 'Castella' dress by Veronica Beard with a V-shaped neckline and a blue print.

Royal fans noticed that Kate looked uncannily similar to her nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte in a photo captured in 2021.

© The Duchess of Cambridge Princess Charlotte posed with a butterfly

A then-seven-year-old Charlotte was seen holding a red admiral beautiful to mark her parents' joining the Big Butterfly Count - a national conservation survey to track the diversity of the insects.

The sweet lookalike snap was taken by the young royal's doting mother at their home in Norfolk. Prince George's little sister had sun-tinged highlights in her hair that looked just like Kate's locks and she looked so sweet in a blue broderie anglaise T-shirt.

A Wales throwback

It wasn't the only special moment from the Wales family video that reminded royal fans of moments passed. In one moment William and Kate were seen embracing Charlotte on a beach near their home at Anmer Hall.

© Kensington Palace/Getty Fans remembered Charlotte's first public appearance

The shot was reminiscent of when the royal couple left the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital when Charlotte was born in 2015.

Kate looked radiant in a Jenny Packham yellow floral dress and nude heels while a newborn Charlotte was swaddled in a white G.H. Hurt & Son baby shawl.

Princesses Kate and Charlotte's outings

© Getty Princess Kate attended the men's singles final alongside her sister Pippa and her daughter Charlotte

The royals have embarked upon many royal engagements together. Most recently, Charlotte joined her mother as well as her aunt Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon.

© Getty Charlotte was Pippa's mini-me

Inside Anmer Hall Anmer Hall is the Prince and Princess of Wales' country home on the Sandringham estate.

The property is a 10-bedroom Georgian manor house featuring a swimming pool and a tennis court.

Prince William first visited Anmer Hall as a child alongside his brother Prince Harry as King Charles' friend Hugh Van Custem Sr. resided there.

William and Kate have reportedly invested £1.5 million in renovating the grounds and interior, including making the kitchen the centre of the home and adding a "glass-lined garden room".

Ben Pentreath masterminded the renovations having previously worked on Kensington Palace.​​​​​​​​

The young Lambrook School student accompanied her mother to meet Carlos Alcaraz before matching with her aunt as they giggled in lookalike shades.