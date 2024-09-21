Royal fans noticed that Kate looked uncannily similar to her nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte in a photo captured in 2021.
A then-seven-year-old Charlotte was seen holding a red admiral beautiful to mark her parents' joining the Big Butterfly Count - a national conservation survey to track the diversity of the insects.
The sweet lookalike snap was taken by the young royal's doting mother at their home in Norfolk. Prince George's little sister had sun-tinged highlights in her hair that looked just like Kate's locks and she looked so sweet in a blue broderie anglaise T-shirt.
The young Lambrook School student accompanied her mother to meet Carlos Alcaraz before matching with her aunt as they giggled in lookalike shades.
