Jelly Roll in tears as 16-year-old daughter marks monumental occasion

Jelly Roll came face to face with the emotions felt by parents all over the country this weekend, as he watched his eldest daughter attend her first prom.

Bailee Ann, 16, attended her prom on Saturday April 12 with her stepmom Bunnie XO sharing video of the special moment, and the 40-year-old singer was caught on camera watching his daughter walking down the stairs inside their Nashville home, before he hugged a family friend as they both became emotional.

'Guess who's going to prom tonight!'

"Hello friends! Guess who's going to prom tonight!" Bunnie, 44, said at the beginning of the video which went on to document the hours before the big night, showing Bailee Ann getting her hair and makeup done by professionals and her date, Gabe, whom Bunnie and Jelly Roll both appeared to know.

Bailee Ann wore a stunning buttercup yellow gown that featured three tiers of skirts and a strapless bustier, reminiscent of Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

"We did it. We did it guys. We made prom happen," said Bunnie as the group of teenagers left the home.

Jelly's history

The rapper and country star, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, was born in Antioch, Tennessee in 1984, and has been public about his prison record and past drug dependence.

Jelly Roll claimed he had been arrested around 40 times for charges relating to drug possession, drug dealing, shoplifting, and aggravated robbery.

Custody of daughter

He welcomed his daughter with ex Felicia Beckwith, who had custody of Bailee in her early years, and raised their daughter away from Jelly.

However, he gained full custody of Bailee in 2017, as her mother continued to grapple with her own drug addiction.

In March Jelly spoke on The Pivot Podcast about his daughter's mother and how their behavior had impacted their daughter.

"My child's mother has struggled with drug addiction since my daughter's been born pretty much," he said. "The addict is not the victim in that situation. The family is."

Return to jail

Sharing details of the moment Bailee discovered her mom had returned to jail on drug charges, he said: "It was a news article that her mother had went back to jail, had got caught with, like, meth or something. I've seen the effect that it's had on her. I've got a 16, almost 17-year-old upstairs and I've seen the effect that it's had – it's truly affected her life."

Jelly is also dad to eight-year-old son Noah, who has made only several public appearances.