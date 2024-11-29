Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO showcases slimmed-down frame after husband's 120 lb weight loss

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are on a fitness mission– and it seems to be working if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

The 44-year-old posted a carousel of snaps on Wednesday, showcasing her incredible figure while on her husband's tour.

Bunnie donned a pink Ed Hardy minidress, which hit the tops of her thighs and featured a slew of vibrant designs.

The plunging dress had a halter neck and a zipper on the front; she paired the look with an oversized denim jacket and matching knee-high denim boots, looking every inch the country girl.

Bunnie opted for layered necklaces and a smoky eye makeup look and wore her blonde locks down in waves with black highlights peeking out.

The podcaster's incredible new look comes after she revealed she had been taking the weight loss medication Mounjaro via injections, which were causing digestive problems.

© Instagram Bunnie XO showcased her incredible figure on her husband's tour

She said on her podcast, Dumb Blonde, in October that she had been "microdosing" the medication and had lost weight but was still "starving".

"I don't know. I woke up a pound and a half lighter, though, but, man, I can eat," she said.

"Like, I'm starving right now. I'm ready to eat again. I ate way over my calories today, but I'm eating, like, a bunch of healthy [food], like, protein and veggies."

© Instagram The podcaster revealed she had been taking weight loss medication for her PCOS

Despite the rise of celebrities using weight loss drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic, Bunnie explained that she was on the medication for health reasons.

"I would love to have, you know, about 10 lbs off of me, but I'm taking it for the inflammation and to regulate my hormones because I believe I have PCOS [Polycystic ovary syndrome]," she said on the show.

Like his wife, country star Jelly Roll has also been on a health journey in 2024 and even ran a 5K with her in May; he has lost over 120 lbs this year.

© Instagram The couple are both on a fitness journey this year

In an interview with People, he explained that his lifestyle change was a long time coming. "The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years," he said.

"I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

"Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part, really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment," he continued.

© Arturo Holmes The country star revealed he'd lost over 120 lbs in 2024

The 39-year-old's Beautifully Broken tour has been his saving grace, thanks to the routine of healthy eating and mental health check-ups. "It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs," he told the publication.

"And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been married since 2016; while they don't share any children, she became the proud stepmother of his two kids, Bailee and Noah, when she married the "Wild Ones" singer.