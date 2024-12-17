Jelly Roll's mini-me son hits the red carpet with famous dad — see photos

Jelly Roll had a very special plus one by his side for his latest red carpet outing.

This week, the "I'm Not Okay" singer stepped out with his son Noah, seven, for the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

In addition to Noah, the rapper is also a dad to daughter Bailee Ann, 16; he parents both of them with wife Bunnie XO, however they are both from two separate previous relationships.

For their star-studded, special father-son outing, Jelly Roll proved just how much little Noah is his mini-me.

The doting dad stepped out in a black Amiri varsity jacket with white detailing, and Noah posed right by him, giving the camera two thumbs up just like his dad, wearing a matching jacket.

Also in attendance at the were Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, James Marsden and Krysten Ritter, who all star in the film.

© Getty Jelly Roll stepped out with his son Noah

It has been a transformative year for Jelly Roll, who has candidly spoken about focusing more than ever on his health, both physical and mental, and embarking on a weight loss journey.

To this day, he has reportedly lost about 110 pounds. Recently speaking with People, he admitted: "The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years."

© Getty Noah is the rapper's mini-me

"Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part, really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment," he explained about growing up in Antioch, Tennessee.

© Getty The seven-year-old got to pose with Sonic himself

"But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way," he added.

© Getty Jelly Roll with his wife Bunnie and daughter Bailee Ann

He also credits his time touring, which though he admits can be largely associated with a lot of partying and drinking, in his case, it has helped him prioritize physical activity, like playing basketball with his crew, and making healthier eating choices.

"It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs," he said, however "now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day."