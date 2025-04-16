Travis Bacon steps into the limelight with acting role of his own — why it's exactly in dad Kevin Bacon's lane

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter Sosie Bacon may be the one who's most closely followed in her parents' footsteps as an actor, but her older brother isn't far behind.

Travis Bacon, 35, has built a career for himself as a musician and composer, best known as one of the members of the goth metal band Contracult.

He has also served as the man behind the score for several short films and features over the past eight years, since his first short film in 2017, including his mom's feature Space Oddity and his father's latest TV release The Bondsman.

© Danny Gomez/The Deadline Travis is starring in a new thriller short titled "The Deadline," directed by Danny Gomez

However, Travis has also dabbled in acting, recently appearing in the short Keep Coming Back with his younger sister, and is now making another return to the screen.

He will appear as one of the two leads of the upcoming short film The Deadline, made by Danny Gomez for the ES Disability Film Challenge, who co-stars in the project as well.

© Getty Images Travis recently also composed the score for Kevin's new show, "The Bondsman"

The short's official logline reads: "When a clueless PA gets kidnapped with the only copy of a film and must escape and outwit his captor, while saving the movie before they miss…The Deadline."

Travis also worked on an original song for the film called "Die, Die, Die" with Kevin Michael Stafford, and plays the kidnapper named Jason. The film is a true thriller, something all three members of his family are fans of.

© Getty Images Kevin, Kyra, Sosie and Travis are all fans of the horror genre

Apart from The Bondsman, one of Kevin's most memorable projects is the 1990 monster horror Tremors (which celebrated its 35th anniversary earlier this year), and his breakout, 1980's Friday the 13th (turning 45 this year). And Sosie herself made a splash starring in the Scream TV series and led the acclaimed 2022 horror flick Smile.

Kevin and Kyra are also coming together to co-direct a horror-comedy called Family Movie, starring none other than their two kids, about a family of filmmakers making a slasher film that goes haywire when they find an actual body on their set.

© Getty Images Sosie starred in the first installment of the "Smile" franchise

"This is a dream," Kevin told Us Weekly. "We just love hanging out with our kids. But the crazy thing is, not all the time, but every once in a while, they like to hang out with us, and so that's the [expletive] right there because you raise them and a lot of times, it doesn't translate into an ongoing, lasting, close relationship."

He called their family "very close," emphasizing: "We all work in separate things. Travis works, Kyra works separately, I work separately, Sosie's always working. Just the idea [of being] able to work together is gold," saying they don't take what they have for granted.

The Footloose star also spoke in gushing terms about his love for the genre. "I love horror. I always have, but the horror that I sort of grew up on was Rosemary's Baby and The Shining and The Exorcist, and Don't Look Now. But Friday the 13th was great. Unfortunately, I died, so they couldn't bring me back for any of the sequels."