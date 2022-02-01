The best prom dresses to buy now - and yes, we asked a celebrity fashion stylist for her favourites

Prom may be a good few months away yet, but we've heard through the grapevine that some people are already on the hunt for the perfect dress. The earlier you search, the luckier you'll be finding your dream prom dress to dance the night away in.

Working out to wear to prom can be hard! Trust us, we've been there. You want something that looks great, is easy to dance in and that you can also eat in – because there's usually a full three-course meal on offer, and you want to feel comfortable all night long.

So, whether you're looking for a prom dress for yourself, your daughter, niece, granddaughter or friend, then you've come to the right place.

How to choose a prom dress

As a stylist, I've worked with the styling teams for some of the UK's favourite celebs, dressing them for red carpet events such as the BAFTA's, TV Awards and film premieres. And for us non-famous people, prom is the time to glam up and get as close to red-carpet-ready as we'll ever be – and of course, it's a lovely send off from school.

But, it can get a bit confusing. It's hard to know where to start with thousands of options from mermaid dresses to two-pieces, maxi, midi and fishtail. And if that's not enough to get your head around, then there's the shoes, bags and accessories on top.

Luckily, we've put the leg work in for you, scouring the web for the best prom dresses from ASOS, Next, Coast, Lipsy and more. So whether you're looking to be a prom princess or sleek and sophisticated, these are the dresses to buy.

Prom Queen-Worthy Dress We Love

Sequin Bodice Tulle Skirt Maxi Dress, Was £299, now £239.20, Coast

For anyone looking to win the Prom Queen crown, this princess style dress is the one for you. Pretty in pink with sequins, tulle, and a low back, it's every typical prom look in one.

Slinky long Prom Dress We Love

Mustard Slinky Dress, was £38, now £33, PrettyLittleThing

Get ready to wow in this dreamy mustard prom dress. Featuring asymmetric drape detailing and a maxi length, this dress has Love Island finale written all over it.

Short Prom Dress We Love

Sage Sequin Skater Dress, £64.99, Quiz

Typically, most prom dresses are maxi or midi length, but that's not for everyone. If you're looking for something on the shorter side, then look no further than this Quiz skater dress. The sequinned bodice puts it firmly in the promwear category, and the mint green colour will really pop with nude shoes and silver accessories.

Red Prom Dress We Love

Embellished Neckline Maxi Dress, Was £149, now £74, Coast

Red will definitely make you stand out from the crowd, and this Coast prom option ticks all the right boxes. The classic cut gives it a sophisticated look while the thigh-high split adds just a touch of sexiness. Even better, the embellished neckline acts as a built-in necklace, meaning you don't have to worry about adding extra jewellery. Pair with silver shoes to really bring out the sparkle.

Sequin Prom Dress We Love

Sequin Midi Dress, Was £199, now £129.35, Warehouse

This Warehouse prom option really fits the bill for those who love a lot of sparkles (guilty as charged!). Currently on sale for 20% off, you can wear this one to parties, weddings and celebrations for years to come. Its midi length, balloon sleeves and cutout back add real interest, while the silver sequins make it a showstopper.

V Neck Prom Dress We Love

Ruched Bodice Drape Maxi Dress with Wrap Waist, £80, ASOS

A little secret when it comes to shopping for prom dresses, make sure to look at bridesmaid dresses too! More often than not, the two are very similar, and most brands crossover their products for both occasions. This ASOS dress is classic, simple and elegant – you really can't go wrong.

Affordable Black Prom Dress We Love

Slinky Rib Open Back Halter Midi Dress, Was £79, now £32, Warehouse

Anyone who isn't in love with the typical prom dress style, this one may be for you. Currently on sale for a huge 60% off, this classic black maxi dress is a great fuss-free option. The halterneck and open back design subtly nod to prom while being simple enough to re-wear for years to come.

Tiered Prom Dress We Love

Monsoon Tiered Embellished Maxi Dress, £110, John Lewis

A tiered dress may seem like an old fashioned design, but it definitely gives a regal feel to the whole event. This Monsoon maxi is a gorgeous colour, and the embellished belt adds just a touch of sparkle. Perfect for prom!

Midi Prom Dress We Love

Breslin Dress, £180, Reformation

Reformation is one of the most in-demand brands for girls who love fashion right now. Known for whimsical dresses and feminine fits, of course there's a great prom option on the site. While green may not be the first colour that springs to mind when thinking of prom, this emerald sparkle dress couldn't be more perfect. Pair with black shoes and silver accessories and all eyes will be on you.

Neutral Prom Dress We Love

Maya All Over Sequin Cami Maxi Dress, £150, Next

We all know that neutral colours are in right now, and this Maya dress is the perfect choice. Covered in silver sequins, it elevates the nude colour to prom worthy status. Wear with silver or nude shoes and simple silver jewellery.

Sexy Prom Dress We Love

Satin Ruched Halter Neck Maxi Dress in Petrol Blue, £95, ASOS

So many girls want to look sexy for prom. But trust us, going for something uber short, low cut or with cutouts can really backfire. This ASOS option is just beautiful, and the slinky silky material adds just enough sexiness while still looking elegant.

Tulle Prom Dress We Love

Anaya With Love Halter Maxi Dress, £75, Next

Tulle is one of the most common fabrics used for prom dresses. Light and airy, it gives great dimension as well as a floaty feminine feel, and this grey maxi version does just that. Working well with any coloured shoes or bag, this dress can be amped up with bold accessories or kept minimal with black, silver or grey.

