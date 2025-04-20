Colin Farrell’s 'tricky' decision about son revealed

Colin Farrell has made the emotional decision to seek long-term care for his 21-year-old son James, who lives with Angelman syndrome, a rare neuro-genetic disorder that affects development, speech, and movement.

In a heartfelt interview, the Irish actor opened up about the challenges and responsibilities that come with parenting a child with complex needs.

"It’s tricky – some parents will say, 'I want to take care of my child myself,' and I respect that," said Colin, 48, speaking to The Independent. "But my horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own?"

Colin and James’ mother, model Kim Bordenave, who co-parent their son, have been searching for a facility where James can thrive independently with consistent care. "We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected," Colin shared. "Somewhere we can visit and take him out sometimes."

Their decision, he explained, comes from a place of love and responsibility. Without a plan, James could become a ward of the state, a possibility the actor finds terrifying. "That’s not a risk we’re willing to take."

Colin's public admission

Colin first spoke publicly about James’ condition in 2007, raising awareness about Angelman syndrome, which affects around 1 in 15,000 people.

He has since been a passionate advocate for families caring for children with disabilities. In August 2024, he announced the launch of a foundation dedicated to supporting children like James.

"I want the world to be kind to James," Colin told People. "I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect."

Speaking about the foundation, Colin admitted that while James may not be able to voice an opinion on the initiative, he knows his son’s spirit well.

"I mean, I can. I speak to James as if he’s 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability. But I can’t discern a particular answer from him as to whether he’s comfortable with all this or not. So I have to make a call based on knowing James’ spirit and what kind of young man he is and the goodness that he has in his heart."

Colin, who also shares a 15-year-old son, Henry, from a previous relationship, has often reflected on the profound impact James has had on his life. He recalled the emotional moment when James took his first steps shortly before his fourth birthday. "I burst into tears," he remembered. "It was one of the most meaningful moments of my life."

Colin's journey to sobriety

Becoming a father to James also sparked Colin’s journey to sobriety. "Part of the fuel that I used to get off alcohol and drugs and all that stuff was knowing he had health issues," he said in an interview with Daily Mail.

"All children need their parents – or a parent or grandparent or somebody – to care for them. One of the things James taught me was to access within myself a desire to live, even if it was initially more about me thinking I wanted to live to be around for him."

In 2021, Colin and Kim filed for a conservatorship ahead of James’ 18th birthday to ensure they could continue to make decisions about his care. Their unwavering commitment to their son has remained constant throughout his life.