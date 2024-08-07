Colin Farrell emotionally shares 20-year-old son James' very private health battle, reveals why he's going more public with it

Colin Farrell is sharing rare and emotional insight into his life with his older son James, 20, who has privately been living with Angelman syndrome.

Per Mayo Clinic, Angelman syndrome is a neurogenetic disorder that "causes delayed development, problems with speech and balance, mental disability, and, sometimes, seizures. Many people with Angelman syndrome smile and laugh often. They tend to be happy and easy to excite."

The actor, 48, spoke with People for a new all-encompassing conversation that took place in his own home in Los Angeles, and captured his sweet bond with his son.

While seeing him play basketball with his son and lay on the grass with him in their garden, he told the publication: "I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect."

For the first time, the Irish star shared that he was launching the Colin Farrell Foundation, an emotional move inspired by his son, for providing support, advocacy, and programs for adult children with intellectual and mental disabilities.

He candidly said: "This is the first time I've spoken about it, and obviously the only reason I'm speaking is I can't ask James if he wants to do this."

"I mean, I can. I speak to James as if he's 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability. But I can't discern a particular answer from him as to whether he's comfortable with all this or not, so I have to make a call based on knowing James' spirit and what kind of young man he is and the goodness that he has in his heart."

Colin shares James with his ex, model Kim Bordenave. He is also a dad to 14-year-old Henry, who was his date to the 2023 Oscars when he was nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin, shared with actress and Ondine co-star Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

James will turn 21 in September, which means that a large number of safeguards and educational programs he had access to will expire, as he is deemed a legal "adult."

"Once your child turns 21, they're kind of on their own," Colin explained further. "All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you're left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind."

The In Bruges star also mentioned James having seizures when he was younger, and being in the back of ambulances with him, although "thankfully" he hadn't had one in over a decade.

He continued of James' development: "Repetition, repetition, balance, his jerky gait. When he started feeding himself for the first time, his face looks like a Jackson Pollock by the end of it. But he gets it in, he feeds himself beautifully. I'm proud of him every day, because I just think he's magic."

The dad-of-two adds that he started the foundation because he "wanted to do something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically the assistance in all areas of life."