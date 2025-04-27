Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker's son James and his teen sister Loretta go all out in costumes for rare night on the town — photo
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City© Getty Images

The Sex and the City and And Just Like That… star shares her three kids with husband Matthew Broderick

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
New York
2 minutes ago
In time for Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith's 20th anniversary, the movie has been rereleased in theaters, and already is picking up some celebrity fans.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's kids spent the night out over the weekend in New York City catching the movie in cinemas, and went all out for it.

The longtime couple share son James Wilkie Broderick, 22, and twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, 15, and the latter shared a look at her visit to the movies with her older brother.

Photo shared by Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie on Instagram with his twin sisters while on a family trip to the 2024 Olympics in Paris© Instagram
James and one of his younger sisters, Loretta, spent the weekend watching "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith"

Going all in

James reposted the snapshot on his own Instagram Stories, featuring Loretta dressed in a hooded brown robe like Anakin Skywalker's with a t-shirt bearing his image underneath, while James wore a black kimono-style Sith robe.

Sarah, 60, and Matthew's, 63, son is already following in their footsteps with his love for movies, a budding actor who most recently made an appearance alongside his father in an episode of Elsbeth.

While the twins remain out of the spotlight a bit more, the Lion King actor recently shared that one of his daughters couldn't be less interested in following her parents and older brother into the profession.

James Wilkie Broderick and his sister Loretta Broderick dress up in Star Wars garb for a movie night, shared on Instagram Stories© Instagram
The sibling pair dressed up for the occasion

"Absolutely not"

He told People that one of his daughters was "repelled" by the idea of performing. "If you say, 'What about you?' She says 'Nope, no absolutely not'," he said.

James, however, is a lot more game. "I think he is gonna try, yeah. He's very smart. He has a really good education too, so he has a lot of different things he can do, but I think right now he likes acting."

He also says he's there to offer advice (as both a dad and co-star) when necessary, but his Sex and the City star mom is the one who helps him with audition tapes and the more specific needs of the profession.

Matthew Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker pose at the opening night of "Smash" on Broadway © Getty Images
One of the couple's twins is "repelled" by the idea of acting

"Well, I'll give advice if I'm asked, [but] my wife is with him when he does auditions. It's self-tape nowadays and she'll read with him and tell him, 'It's not good.' And you know I will too. We definitely [support him] but only if he wants to."

SJP as a mother

The actress spoke exclusively with HELLO! last year about raising three children with Matthew, especially how that dynamic evolves the older they get.

She described herself first as "a parent, I'm a mother of three children and I've discovered that they don't need you less as they get older — they need you more. That's a dominant, joyful part of my life but it's also the thing that's most important."

(L-R) James Wilkie Broderick and Matthew Broderick are set to star together in Elsbeth© Getty Images
James, on the other hand, is making his strides in the profession

The And Just Like That… star added: "I'm a wife — I've been with my husband for 30 years — and I'm a friend and colleague. And a serious professional. I love what I get to do and the people I get to work with and for."

She also revealed her most important advice to her kids, which is: "Staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn't been helpful for me. I say this to my kids, too." 

