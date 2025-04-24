Ryan Reynolds reveals he's trying to 'heal' son Olin, 2, with Blake Lively in family home — see how

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's four children have attested to being fans of their work, going so far as to make appearances in the 2024 box office smash Deadpool & Wolverine as well.

Ryan, 48, and Blake, 37, first met in 2010 when they made Green Lantern, the former's first foray into the superhero genre with the DC cinematic universe that turned out, unfortunately, to be a commercial and critical disappointment.

Although, as it turns out, the film has developed a bit of a cult following — at least, in their own home, thanks to the youngest in the family-of-six, toddler Olin.

Ryan onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York City

Green Lantern's biggest fan

During an appearance at the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday, the Marvel star credited the disappointing returns from Green Lantern for pushing him to start his own entrepreneurial journey, culminating in his wide-ranging production company Maximum Effort.

"Constraint is the greatest creative tool you can possibly have," he said during his panel titled "The Business of Creativity," although added that his two-year-old son was the movie's biggest fan regardless of how it performed.

"It's my son's favorite movie, he's two," he sweetly shared after dubbing the film not "the most successful" part of his filmography. "It's just everyday, you're like, 'Oh, I need to heal this, I see.'"

Lessons from failure

"I learned all the most amazing lessons I could ever have in the creative space from that movie," he continued. "Too much money, too much time just wrecks creativity."

The dad-of-four expanded upon widening the reach of his career to include more than just film, explaining his need to develop his business and marketing side. "Sports, music, and theatrical exhibition — and I include stage, as well — are the last bastions of togetherness that we have."

He also extends that to the popular FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, following his and partner Rob McElhenney's journey as co-owners of Wrexham AFC and their rise up the football champions league.

Ryan and Blake met in 2010 while making the 2011 DC movie

"There's a Wrexham in almost every state in the union," Ryan said of the celebrated underdog story. "We really aren't pulling them into our story. We just want to be a part of theirs."

Deadpool in the Avengers?

Ryan also spoke about the experience of making the Deadpool movies after alluding to seeing the "merc with a mouth" in an Avengers movie in the future, first debuting with the character of Wade Wilson in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

"Constraint is the greatest creative tool you can possibly have."

"The whole movie was an allegory for Disney buying Fox," he said in reference to last year's third installment in the Deadpool franchise, which received positive reviews and made nearly $1.3 billion worldwide.

"I pitched 18 different movies to them," he added. "I was really grateful to get to tell a story, to see people like the characters that we made with Wesley Snipes, who should have a third act in this moment…that feeling of *gasp*… it's a feeling that I just want more of. And I think I would be able to do that as a supporting actor."