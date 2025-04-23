Richard Gere's strapping son Homer eclipses famous dad and stepmom Alejandra on the red carpet — see photos

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Gere stepped out for a swanky night on the red carpet in New York City on Tuesday, April 22.
The actor, 75, and his publicist wife, 42, attended City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street, which HELLO! also attended, joining the likes of Jason Biggs, Christian Siriano, Katie Couric, and one very special guest.
Tagging along was Richard's oldest son, Homer James Jigme Gere. Homer, 25, is the star's son with his second wife, actress Carey Lowell. The couple were married from 2002 to 2016. He has been married to the Spanish activist since 2018.
Richard wore a sleek dark blue blazer and matching pants with a white button down shirt, matched exactly by Homer, while Alejandra opted for a dress in the same color with gold leaf appliqués and a tulle skirt.
The Chicago star shares his two youngest sons, five-year-olds James and Alexander, with Alejandra. She is also a mom to preteen son Albert from a previous relationship.
The family-of-five now live in Spain, moving last year to be closer to Alejandra's family in Madrid. They moved just before Thanksgiving to spend more time with loved ones, and have since also enjoyed several weeks of exploring the European sights.
"My wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years here," the actor explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So we're gonna spend some years in Madrid…our kids are bilingual, so they are going to flourish there."
He spoke with Vanity Fair Spain before their move as well about the feelings influencing their decision. "[Alejandra's] mother is now here [in New York] living with us and she is lovely," he said. "For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside the United States."
"And I think it will be very interesting for my children as well," the Pretty Woman star added. "For Alejandra it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture."
"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers. In any case, I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous." Learn more about the actor's three sons below…
"Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness," Richard continued. "It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."
Earlier this year, during a conversation with Elle España, he confirmed that life in Spain was in fact all they'd hoped it would be. "The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever. She, because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy." They've since also celebrated several birthdays in their new home.