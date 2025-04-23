Richard Gere's strapping son Homer eclipses famous dad and stepmom Alejandra on the red carpet — see photos

"Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness," Richard continued. "It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."

Earlier this year, during a conversation with Elle España, he confirmed that life in Spain was in fact all they'd hoped it would be. "The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever. She, because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy." They've since also celebrated several birthdays in their new home.