Meet Susan Sarandon's three famous kids, from actors to a viral 'nepo baby'

Susan Sarandon is back in the spotlight with a new movie, Nonnas, as well as a viral TikTok series with one of her sons.

The actress, 78, and her son are confronting the "nepo baby" label often lumped with celebrity children hoping to make it big in their parents' footsteps.

The Oscar winner has three children with two of her ex-partners, and they all have achieved their own levels of fame over the years.

© Getty Images Susan shares two of her three children with ex Tim Robbins

Here's what you need to know about Susan Sarandon's three children…

© Getty Images Eva Amurri, 40 Eva Amurri is the oldest of Susan's three kids, welcomed in March 1985 with her ex partner Franco Amurri. The actress and the Italian director dated from 1984 until 1988 before calling it quits. She was raised primarily by Susan's next partner Tim Robbins.



© Getty Images Eva Amurri Eva is an actress, making her film debut as a child in 1992's Bob Roberts, followed by 1995's Dead Man Walking, the movie that won Susan her Oscar. She has since made appearances in shows like Friends and How I Met Your Mother, held recurring roles in shows like Californication and Undateable, and led movies like 2008's Middle of Nowhere. Eva's greatest success is her lifestyle blog, Happily Eva After, first published in 2015 and still ongoing, with posts about motherhood, relationships and general living. In 2011, she married former pro soccer player Kyle Martino, and they welcomed three children before divorcing in 2020. She tied the knot with chef Ian Hock in 2024.

© Getty Jack Robbins, 35 John "Jack" Henry Robbins was born in May 1989 to Susan and her former longtime boyfriend Tim. Jack lives in New York City and also pursues a career in the entertainment industry. He has made several short films and acted in some of them as well, while also having his own art account on Instagram called "drawingswithpen." However, Jack has most notably achieved fame for his viral "day in the life of a nepo baby" online series.

© Instagram Jack Robbins He routinely documents his day as a satirized version of life as a "nepo baby," often interacting with others who'd be considered such as well, with recent clips including the likes of Sasha Spielberg, Thomas Lennon, as well as his siblings and parents. He has over 100k followers on Instagram and over a million likes for his shorts on TikTok.



© Getty Images Miles Robbins, 32 Miles is the youngest of Susan's three kids, her second and younger son with Tim born in May 1992. Like his older brother, Miles has also developed a reputation for being very popular online, boasting over 70,000 followers on Instagram alone.



© Getty Images Miles Robbins He also made his screen debut in 1995's Dead Man Walking and continues to sporadically act, appearing in films like 2009's The Greatest, 2017's My Friend Dahmer, 2018's Halloween and 2023's Old Dads. He most recently starred in the body horror Control Freak, released in March. Miles is also a DJ and musician, once performing in a psychedelic pop band named the Pow Pow Family Band as a character named Milly. He also hosted a musical radio show named Radio Taiso with Miles Robbins.