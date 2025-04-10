Kevin Bacon's son Travis goes by this name — and it pays homage to mom Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's two children are just as integrated into the Hollywood machine as their famous parents at this point.

Travis Bacon, 35, is a musician and composer, who most recently scored his father's new Amazon Prime show The Bondsman, while Sosie Bacon, 33, is an actress as well.

Through his work with Kevin, 66, most recently though, Travis was able to shine a light on the sweet way he's able to pay tribute to both his parents with his work. Take a look at their entire family below...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's complete family bond with their children

Travis' stage name tribute

His stage name, in fact, actually includes nods to both Kevin and Kyra, 59, going by "Travis Sedg Bacon" on streaming platforms, with half of his mother's last name added in there.

Travis is also a performer in the goth metal band Contracult, cultivating a sound that often differs from his more cinematic approach to scoring and composing.

While the siblings now live in Los Angeles, Kevin and Kyra, who've been together for nearly four decades, raised them in both New York City and a Connecticut farm (where they still shuffle between today). Kevin initially bought his farm before making Footloose and intended to settle up there himself, although that changed when he met Kyra.

© Instagram Travis is keeping both his parents in mind with his stage name, "Travis Sedg Bacon"

"I'm done"

"She was willing to fold into all that for a while," he told Esquire recently. "We were living in Connecticut to raise our kids," and by the time Travis turned six, things switched.

"Kyra went, 'Guess what? I'm done,'" he admitted. "It was reverse Green Acres. She was like, 'I want to go have lunch with my friends. I want to be able to go to Bergdorf's.'"

"I'm making her sound very shallow, but she's not that way at all. Really, she just felt very isolated," he continued, and after a fight that was described as one of the "biggest" of their lives, he gave Kyra's idea a try.

© Instagram The musician not only works on composing scores, but also leads a goth metal band named Contracult

"Once again, 100 percent right," he confessed. "It was the best thing for our children. It was the best thing for our marriage. It was the best thing, even from a real-estate-investment standpoint."

Family-cum-colleagues

The Bondsman also served as a bonding experience for father and son, over their shared love for horror (the entire family is a fan). The show concerns a murdered bounty hunter who is resurrected by the devil to kill demons who've escaped into the mortal world.

© Getty Images Sosie is an actress, following in her famous parents' footsteps to a T

"People ask me why I keep returning to horror," the Crazy, Stupid, Love star shared. "Even when I look at Tremors, a great example of horror comedy, the studio really had no idea how to handle it."

"And what everyone forgets about that movie, even though it has a soft spot in people’s hearts, especially in the heartland of America, is that it was a bomb. The life it took on was entirely reliant on the explosion of VHS and Blockbuster."

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra raised their kids between Connecticut and New York

"They went on to make movie after movie after movie with Tremors, none of which I was in. I was like, 'I don't want to make a sequel of a movie that wasn't a hit. Why would I do that?' And they said, 'Well, because we're going to sell the VHS.' But I didn't want to be the star of the video store."