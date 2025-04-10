Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Bacon's son Travis goes by this name — and it pays homage to mom Kyra Sedgwick
Director Kyra Sedgwick (L) and actor/composer Travis Bacon attend a brunch celebrating "Girls Weekend" hosted by Vulture and Big Swing Productions on January 27, 2019 in Park City, Utah© Getty Images

Travis also recently scored his dad's show The Bondsman

7 minutes ago
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's two children are just as integrated into the Hollywood machine as their famous parents at this point.

Travis Bacon, 35, is a musician and composer, who most recently scored his father's new Amazon Prime show The Bondsman, while Sosie Bacon, 33, is an actress as well.

Through his work with Kevin, 66, most recently though, Travis was able to shine a light on the sweet way he's able to pay tribute to both his parents with his work. Take a look at their entire family below...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's complete family bond with their children

Travis' stage name tribute

His stage name, in fact, actually includes nods to both Kevin and Kyra, 59, going by "Travis Sedg Bacon" on streaming platforms, with half of his mother's last name added in there.

Travis is also a performer in the goth metal band Contracult, cultivating a sound that often differs from his more cinematic approach to scoring and composing.

While the siblings now live in Los Angeles, Kevin and Kyra, who've been together for nearly four decades, raised them in both New York City and a Connecticut farm (where they still shuffle between today). Kevin initially bought his farm before making Footloose and intended to settle up there himself, although that changed when he met Kyra.

Photo shared by Kevin Bacon on Instagram featuring his wife Kyra Sedgwick and son Travis Bacon prior to attending the premiere of his new show The Bondsman on March 31, 2025© Instagram
Travis is keeping both his parents in mind with his stage name, "Travis Sedg Bacon"

"I'm done"

"She was willing to fold into all that for a while," he told Esquire recently. "We were living in Connecticut to raise our kids," and by the time Travis turned six, things switched. 

"Kyra went, 'Guess what? I'm done,'" he admitted. "It was reverse Green Acres. She was like, 'I want to go have lunch with my friends. I want to be able to go to Bergdorf's.'" 

"I'm making her sound very shallow, but she's not that way at all. Really, she just felt very isolated," he continued, and after a fight that was described as one of the "biggest" of their lives, he gave Kyra's idea a try.

travis bacon and girlfriend angelina sambrotto mirror selfie© Instagram
The musician not only works on composing scores, but also leads a goth metal band named Contracult

"Once again, 100 percent right," he confessed. "It was the best thing for our children. It was the best thing for our marriage. It was the best thing, even from a real-estate-investment standpoint."

Family-cum-colleagues

The Bondsman also served as a bonding experience for father and son, over their shared love for horror (the entire family is a fan). The show concerns a murdered bounty hunter who is resurrected by the devil to kill demons who've escaped into the mortal world.

kevin bacon and family red carpet appearance© Getty Images
Sosie is an actress, following in her famous parents' footsteps to a T

"People ask me why I keep returning to horror," the Crazy, Stupid, Love star shared. "Even when I look at Tremors, a great example of horror comedy, the studio really had no idea how to handle it." 

"And what everyone forgets about that movie, even though it has a soft spot in people’s hearts, especially in the heartland of America, is that it was a bomb. The life it took on was entirely reliant on the explosion of VHS and Blockbuster."

Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and their son Travis Bacon smiling on a red carpet© Getty Images
Kevin and Kyra raised their kids between Connecticut and New York

"They went on to make movie after movie after movie with Tremors, none of which I was in. I was like, 'I don't want to make a sequel of a movie that wasn't a hit. Why would I do that?' And they said, 'Well, because we're going to sell the VHS.' But I didn't want to be the star of the video store."

