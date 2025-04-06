Kevin Bacon reveals how his and Kyra Sedgwick's two kids react to parents' intense fame: 'Nobody to blame but myself'

While Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's two kids may be members of the entertainment industry themselves, just like their parents, that was never thrust upon them.

The couple, who have been married since 1988, have spent several decades in the spotlight, but as Kevin, 66, explains in a new interview, they were purposeful about shielding their kids from it.

Travis, 35, is a musician and composer who has scored several of his parents' productions, while Sosie, 33, is an actress herself, in a relationship with fellow actor Scoot McNairy. Check out the entire family altogether below...

Letting his kids feel the fame

"When it came to promoting my own fame and taking my kids to premieres and making them watch my movies and showing them an article in the paper…we really didn't do that," Kevin recently said during an appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals.

"We knew how weird this life was," he emphasized, explaining that while the life of public scrutiny was one that he and Kyra, 59, chose, their kids didn't get that option.

"There's always a chance that you're gonna walk out of the house and somebody is going to know who you are or look at you or have some kind of point of you about you from a piece of work that you've done, you start to go, 'Okay, it's great. This is what I always wanted, but it's a weird way to live. 99% good, but a little weird.'"

Creating a "buffer"

"When it came to the kids, we were kinda like, 'Is there a way to just buffer them from that a little bit?' Because they didn't choose it, that's the thing," he continued.

"When it comes to fame, I've nobody to blame but myself. It was my thing," the star of The Bondsman added. "I'm the one that fought tooth and nail for it. But for them, it's something that's thrust upon them."

At this stage, not only are Travis and Sosie more public, they work with their parents often. In fact, the former helped score The Bondsman and attended the global premiere in New York City on March 31 with Kevin and Kyra.

"I just felt like, let them figure out their own thing," Kevin continued. "So that's the way we parented them."

"Sit with your therapist"

He jokingly added: "I keep telling them, 'It had to have been hard for you. Please, tell me. I want to know. Sit with your therapist, it's okay. You can get mad at me for this life that you were…' And they just will not go there. They will not acknowledge that it was anything that was difficult about having one of them."

Host Josh Scherer, aka Mythical Chef Josh, pointed out that it was interesting how it seemed like Kevin was "fishing" for them to say something, and asked what he expected to hear.

"It's not like I want to get beaten up," he quipped. "Like anything else, I want to keep the lines of communication open, and if somebody had a hard time around something I would just wanna know."