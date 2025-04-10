Meet Julia Roberts' 3 kids, Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry: inside their very private lives

Julia Roberts may be one of the most famous people in the entire world, but when it comes to her family, she's very guarded.

The actress, 57, has been married to her husband Daniel "Danny" Moder since 2002, and together they share twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, plus younger son Henry.

The couple are fiercely protective of their three kids, hoping to shield them from public scrutiny. However, the proud parents aren't shy about sharing the occasional glimpse into their sweet family life.

Here's what we know about Julia and Danny's three children…

© Instagram Phinnaeus Moder, 20 Phinnaeus Moder was born in November 2004. His name was actually a suggestion from Danny, although not in its original iteration. "My husband wanted to name him Finn, which I quite liked, but it seemed like a nickname," Julia said on what was then Live with Regis and Kelly. "So I said we had to have a proper name, and then we can call him Finn." Phinnaeus is now a college student, just like his sister, and while Julia hasn't revealed where they're studying, she is already the most game mom.

© Instagram "It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience," she told Extra. "And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them." The photos that the parents have shared of Phinnaeus reveal that he is completely his father's twin, sporting the same facial features and most notably his thick, red locks.

© Instagram Hazel Moder, 20 Hazel Moder, Phinnaeaus' twin sister, came from a suggestion by Julia herself. "Hazel is an old-fashioned name, and she's a strong, perfect Hazel," she said on The Late Show with David Letterman. Unlike her two brothers, Hazel is a stark platinum blonde, taller than her brothers and her mothers' twin facially. With her hair, she also bears a striking resemblance to her famous cousin, Emma Roberts.

© Instagram While all three kids are also fans of Taylor Swift (just like their mom), Hazel is the biggest among the three, often standing right beside Julia at Taylor concerts, most recently at The Eras Tour. The Pretty Woman star once sweetly told CBS Sunday Morning that she was saving the love letters she'd received from Danny for her daughter. "The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'"

© Instagram Henry Moder, 17 The youngest of the three kids, Henry Moder, was born in June 2007. From the few photos the parents have shared, Henry seems to be among the most sporty of the siblings. He is frequently seen sporting a baseball cap and on his skateboard (even on his social media), and when he was younger, he had long shoulder-length dirty blonde hair.