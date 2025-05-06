Old lady baby names are making a big comeback - see which ones are trending for 2025

Choosing a name for a newborn is one of the most personal and meaningful decisions new parents will ever make, and according to new predictions, many are turning to the past for inspiration.

While modern and unconventional baby names often enjoy the spotlight, there’s a growing trend among parents to opt for classic, vintage names, specially those with a charming mid-century feel. From soft florals to strong, stoic beauties, names that peaked in the 1950s and ’60s are officially making a stylish return in 2025.

This nostalgic baby name revival is capturing the hearts of families seeking timelessness, individuality and a little touch of history.

Now, baby-naming experts have revealed the top 30 'old lady' baby names that are set to soar in popularity this year—and the list is full of vintage gems you might recognise from your family tree or favourite classic films.

Old lady baby names are fast gaining popularity

The top names

Leading the list is Aretha, inspired by none other than the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The name, which means ‘virtuous’ in Greek, saw a surge in the 1960s but is predicted to strike a chord with modern parents in 2025. With its musical heritage and strong, melodic sound, it’s an empowering choice for a baby girl.

Close behind is Wilma, a name that might bring The Flintstones to mind, but actually has rich roots in Scottish, German and Swedish cultures. Meaning ‘resolute protection’, Wilma combines strength with vintage flair, making it a charming choice for families who love bold, retro-inspired names.

© Getty Images Vintage baby names like Aretha and Shirley are proving popular

Rosalind is another name on the rise. Originally popularised by Shakespeare in As You Like It, Rosalind is of Spanish origin and is often interpreted as meaning ‘gentle horse’ or ‘pretty rose’. It’s romantic, lyrical, and packed with literary charm.

The resurgence of Florence continues, too. The Latin name, meaning ‘flourishing’ or ‘prosperous’, has remained in the UK’s top 1000 names since 2017, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing. Elegant, vintage and gently feminine, Florence continues to appeal to parents who appreciate classic names with enduring appeal.

Meanwhile, Constance, meaning ‘steadfastness’, is also predicted to feature prominently this year. With its Latin roots and historical pedigree, Oscar Wilde’s wife was famously named Constance—the name has an air of quiet dignity that many parents find appealing.

Other old lady names like Hazel and Gertrude are also back!

But it’s not just the more obvious classics making a return. Names like Susan, once the ultimate go-to for girls born in the 1950s and 60s, are reappearing on birth announcements. Sweet and simple, Susan’s vintage credentials are now being embraced by parents who appreciate its soft elegance and timeless quality.

The same can be said for Shirley, a cheerful name meaning ‘bright meadow’, forever linked to Hollywood darling Shirley Temple. Dorothy, Doris and Geraldine, names once considered ‘dated’, are now being seen through a fresh lens. With vintage fashion, retro interiors and mid-century design all making a comeback, it’s no surprise that baby names from the same era are enjoying their moment.

Other standouts

Lucille, packed with personality and glamour, thanks to comedy icon Lucille Ball

Pearl, which evokes simplicity and classic beauty

Hazel, a soft, nature-inspired pick that’s rising fast in the UK

Fatima, a name of Arabic origin with spiritual significance and global appeal

Patricia, Blanche, and Gertrude, all of which are enjoying a quiet but confident revival

And then there are names that sound as fresh as ever, Bonnie, Delilah, Evelyn, Elaine, and Faye all feature in the top 30, offering an array of sweet, graceful and memorable options for modern parents.

© Getty Images Has your vintage baby name made the list?

The full list

Here’s the full list of the top 30 vintage girl names tipped to trend in 2025:

Aretha

Lorraine

Virginia

Rosalind

Loretta

Geraldine

Wilma

Doris

Dorothy

Gloria

Ruby

Lucille

Pearl

Hazel

Susan

Fatima

Shirley

Patricia

Faye

Evelyn

Florence

Delilah

Edith

Bonnie

Elaine

Gertrude

Blanche

Margaret

Cecelia

Constance

So, what’s behind this renewed affection for vintage names?

Experts say that in times of change, many parents look to the past for comfort and stability. Classic names offer a sense of permanence and tradition, and many carry deep personal meaning. Whether it’s to honour a beloved family member, evoke a bygone era, or simply stand out in a sea of contemporary names, choosing a vintage baby name feels like an act of warmth and reverence.

These names also pair beautifully with modern surnames, creating a perfect balance of old and new. Picture a baby Florence Rae, or Hazel Grace, or Ruby James, charming combinations that are both rooted in history and ready for the future.

One thing is certain: ‘old lady’ names are officially the new cool.