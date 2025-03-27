Luckiest baby names for 2025 - and this royal one is a winner

The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children, but their eldest Prince George has been particularly set up for success, based on his name alone.

With the eyes of the world watching and waiting for them to reveal their eldest child and future king's name, the pressure for Kate and William to choose the perfect moniker was stronger than ever. When their son was born on 22 July 2013, the royal couple revealed they had chosen George Alexander Louis – a name that sees him more likely to become a billionaire than his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Psychologist Leah Levi explained names can also foster more "encouragement" and higher expectations from parents, so perhaps this applies to George, given he is second in the line of succession.

"A name is often the first thing people learn about us, and it can influence how we’re perceived. When a name is associated with wealth and success, it can subtly boost a child’s confidence, self-esteem, and sense of potential," she said.

© Getty Prince George's name is among the most likely to succeed financially

"Combined with the Pygmalion effect, where high expectations foster greater achievement, a name can attract more support and encouragement from parents, teachers, and peers. So if a billionaire name inspires you to believe in your child’s potential and support their journey, that alone can make all the difference."

After Google searches for "names for success" soared by 152 per cent in the past month, Gamblizard analysed Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list to reveal the most common names among the world's wealthiest people.

© Getty Catherine and Elizabeth also feature in the billionaire list

Financially, boys named Michael, John and George are likely to do well in life. Meanwhile, women make up just 13 per cent of global billionaires, but research suggests that certain names such as George's mother Catherine and his late great-grandmother Elizabeth are more likely to be successful.

Take a look at the 20 luckiest baby names for financial success...

Best boys' names

Michael - The name or similar variations is used by 50 billionaires, who account for 2 per cent of the world’s richest people. For example, tech tycoon Michael Dell and media mogul Michael Bloomberg. John – 46 billionaires are named John, including chocolatier John Mars. Andrew – 31 billionaires use this moniker, making it synonymous with success. American industrialist Andrew Carnegie and Beal Bank founder Andrew Beal are notable examples.

These are followed by David (30 billionaires), Marc (21), George and Carl (16 each), as well as Eric, James Jeff, Jim and Lee, with over 10 billionaires carrying each name.

Best girls' names

Maria – The most common name among billionaire women, with 10 out of 369 bearing the name. Catherine and Anna – Six wealthy women on the billionaires list have these two names, including Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke. Susanne and Elizabeth – In joint third place, five billionaires bear these names. Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and pharmaceutical and chemicals manufacturer Altana heiress Susanne Klatten, for example.

Other names poised for success include Alexandra and Christine (4), and Julia, Alice and Wu (3).