Rarest baby names revealed - and one has a tragic back story

In the world of baby naming, no two families are alike. While some parents settle on a name before the pregnancy test has even dried, others spend nine months, and sometimes more, searching for the perfect moniker.

But one thing is clear: in an age of individuality, an increasing number of mums and dads are steering away from traditional names in favour of something more unique.

Now, a fascinating new study by childcare agency Go Au Pair has revealed the rarest baby names in America, many of which are so distinctive, they’ve only ever been used a handful of times.

Using official data from the Social Security Administration, researchers tracked the most unusual names given to babies between 2000 and 2023 across each US state.

Overarching trends

From Wylder and Mazikeen to Noname and Babyboy, the list is a striking snapshot of creativity, culture and, sometimes, mystery.

"There are a few overarching trends we can suss out here," a spokesperson from Reader’s Digest explained, as they analysed the data alongside the Go Au Pair team. "Names with the letter Z, like Mazikeen, Jahziel, Nayeliz and Zaykeese, are definitely on the rise. It’s a hot trend heading into 2025."

They also noted a surge in creative spellings, often swapping out vowels or introducing Y’s in unexpected places.

Names like Aryya, Charmayne, Haylea and Kotryna exemplify this, while a few entries suggest double-barrelled names that may have lost their hyphen on official forms, like Mariaeduard in New Jersey.

Mystery names

But some names raised eyebrows not for their spelling, but for their emotional weight. Among the most discussed were Noname, which appeared 11 times in Arizona, and Babyboy, used 952 times in New Hampshire. Both sparked speculation online.

"I suspect ‘Noname’ and ‘Babyboy’ are placeholders," one commenter shared on social media. "Maybe when a birth is recorded before parents decide on a name. Some could even be stillbirths. Just my theory."

Other names struck a more humorous chord. "Trask. Definitely not the worst one, but it still sucks," quipped another social media user. One fan of the hit comedy Grace and Frankie noted, "There must be a few fans in Kansas, Macklyn is the name of Mallory’s kid!"

Several names were rich with cultural significance. Moroni, recorded 255 times in Idaho, holds special meaning in the Mormon faith. Lehiwa, spotted five times in Hawaii, means 'admirable' in Hawaiian. Cauy, Wicahpi, and Yuepheng also appear to reflect diverse heritages and linguistic roots.

Some choices felt aspirational. Maine’s rarest baby name was Winner (212 instances), while others like Champion, Royalty, and Legacy have gained traction in recent years.

Rarest names revealed

So what are some of the most uncommon names by state? In Alabama, Zaykeese was used 13 times. Alaska’s rarest was Atigun (5), while Arizona recorded 11 babies as Noname. Arkansas stood out with Maziyah (205), and California saw five children named Alique.

Connecticut’s pick was Nayeliz (179); Delaware saw Naim (1,549); and in the District of Columbia, Meklit was recorded 474 times. In Florida, Kendly appeared five times. Georgia’s standout was Nyyear (99), and in Idaho, it was Moroni (255). Illinois had Kotryna (5), Indiana recorded Nymeir (34), and in Iowa, the name Brex appeared 104 times.

Kansas had Macklyn (301), Kentucky listed Eleia (125), Louisiana saw Ryda (5), and Maine had Winner (212). In Maryland, it was Danera (5), Massachusetts recorded Jadalys (6), and Michigan saw Fatme (10). Minnesota’s rarest was Sabarin (5), Mississippi had Johneisha (40), and Missouri recorded Carmya (20).

In Montana, Treysen came in at 320; Nebraska had Halsey (329); and Nevada recorded Eluney (113). New Hampshire had one of the most surprising entries with 952 children named Babyboy. New Jersey had Mariaeduard (11), and New Mexico saw Charmayne (78). In New York, Hudes appeared just five times.

In North Carolina, Aryya (22); North Dakota, Cauy (155); Ohio, Firman (12); and Oklahoma, Daycee (47). Oregon’s Trask appeared 31 times, Pennsylvania saw Pater (6), Rhode Island had Jahziel (883), and South Carolina listed Tradd (8). South Dakota recorded Wicahpi (6), Tennessee had Kavious (27), Texas, Taslin (5), and Utah saw Arikka (5).

In Vermont, Wylder topped the list with 1,873 uses; Virginia had Lakhi (37), Washington listed Chelan (6), West Virginia recorded Haylea (480), Wisconsin had Yuepheng (51), and in Wyoming, Mazikeen was used 1,236 times.

Creative blending

Many of the names sound like they’ve been pulled from books, video games or television shows. Mazikeen, for instance, is known to fans of the series Lucifer, while others like Brex and Treysen reflect modern naming trends that blend surnames, invented spellings, and aspirational flair.

"Parents today are looking for something meaningful, something memorable," said a Go Au Pair spokesperson. "They want their child to stand out, not just in school, but in life."

Of course, not every name was chosen for trendsetting reasons. Some reflect cultural or linguistic heritage, others are family names handed down across generations. And some, experts believe, may have been entered as placeholders during difficult circumstances, which is why compassion is key when reading these lists.

"It's easy to laugh at unusual names online," one parenting blogger shared. "But behind every name is a story. A family. A parent trying to do the best they can."

Whether you're drawn to the poetic simplicity of Kendly, the strength of Winner, or the cultural richness of Moroni and Lehiwa, one thing is clear: baby names today are more diverse, expressive and meaningful than ever before.

And while a name like Trask or Babyboy might raise eyebrows now, who’s to say it won’t be the next big thing in five years’ time?