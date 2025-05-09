Charlize Theron admits her daughters 'have zero respect' for her in candid confession

Charlize Theron is a worldwide movie star with legions of fans, but she appears to have a difficult time impressing her two daughters.

The Old Guard 2 actress, 49, admitted that Jackson, 12, and August, nine, are "not impressed" by her accolades when she shared an insight into their thoughts about her award-winning career on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Thursday.

When asked by host Jimmy Kimmel if her daughters are wowed seeing her in movies and on billboards, Charlize candidly replied: "My children have zero respect for me.

"It's just unbelievable," she continued. "I feel like I'm pretty humble, but every once in a while I'm like 'there's a [expletive] Oscar right there.' They are so not impressed with me."

© Instagram Charlize's two daughters are not 'impressed' by her career

Sharing an example of how her daughter, August was more impressed by a Tom Cruise poster than Charlize's efforts filming her latest action movie, she recalled: "I was picking up my youngest from dance yesterday and we drove past the new Mission Impossible poster where Tom Cruise is hanging onto some yellow plane, and he just looks really cool.

"My kids were with me when I shot Old Guard 2, and I worked on this incredibly intricate sequence where we brought in this amazing helicopter pilot, Fred North, and we were gonna choreograph this incredible me fighting helicopters and jumping on this real helicopter and hanging off," she continued.

© Getty Images Charlize said her kids have 'zero respect' for her

"Shooting 99% of it on a real helicopter as it’s trying to shake me off like a rag doll. We took like two weeks to shoot this sequence, and I was like, ‘Wow, I just did that, that’s really amazing.'

"And my child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, 'It's weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter.'

"I was just like, 'I hung off the helicopter, [can I have] some credit?'" she joked.

© Instagram Charlize's daughter August was more impressed by a Tom Cruise poster

Adoption

Charlize adopted her daughter Jackson from her home country of South Africa in 2012. Three years later, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress expanded her family again, adopting August in 2015.

The star opened up to People in 2018 about her decision to adopt. "Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day," Charlize said. "This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first."

© Intagram Charlize adopted her daughters from South Africa

She also spoke candidly about parenting two Black daughters. "I want them to know who they are, and I want them to be so [expletive] proud of who they are," she said.

"Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home. They need to know where they come from and be proud of that.

"But they're going to have to know that it's a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is. If I can do something about that, of course I'm going to."