Charlize Theron's striking daughters near famous mom's 5'10" height in photos from star-studded night out

It sure pays off to have a celebrity mom, and Charlize Theron's daughters know it.

Over the weekend, the Atomic Blonde actress' two daughters got to meet none other than Dua Lipa, who has been in Australia the last couple of weeks performing a slew of shows as part of her ongoing Radical Optimism Tour.

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project founder is a mom to Jackson, 11, and August, nine, both of whom she adopted from her native South Africa.

© Instagram Charlize shared a backstage photo with Dua

Following the exciting night out with her girls, Charlize took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the concert.

She started off with a photo of her posing next to the "Dance the Night" singer herself, followed by other snaps from inside the venue, dancing the night away indeed.

The doting mom next shared a photo featuring her two striking daughters, looking fabulous in chic white t-shirts and bold sunglasses, and Jackson appears to be mere inches away from being as tall as her 5'10" mom.

© Instagram Her girls looked so cool for the concert

"Oh what a night!" Charlize wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Dua gushed: "You're the coolest," alongside a string of red heart emojis.

Others followed suit with: "Cuties, Charlize looking so beautiful! My favorite actress and beauty woman," and: "Soooo beautiful these pictures," as well as: "LOOKING GOOD BABE!!" plus another follower also commented: "Jackson and August are so tall."

© WWD Jackson with her mom at a fashion show in 2023

Back in the summer of 2023, Charlize also took the girls to see the one and only Taylor Swift during her iconic Eras Tour, a video of which you can see below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Charlize Theron dances with her two rarely-seen daughters at a Taylor Swift concert for her birthday

And when Charlize isn't on set, or busy as a mom, she also has various philanthropic efforts she focuses on, including through her own Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which she founded in 2007, and which partners with varying community organizations to support African youth.

© Nina Westervelt Charlize with August at another fashion show in 2024

Speaking with People at Town & Country's 10th Annual Philanthropy Summit last year, she opened up about how it is the strength of the African youth that she works with that inspires her through challenging moments. "When it gets hard, you have to just remember that you can survive this because some of these young people have survived so much… That's the thing that drives me when it gets really dark and I just go, 'Why are we doing this? Does this really matter?'" she said.

She continued: "You just think to yourself, if they can have that fire in their belly living in these circumstances, then God damn it, we should have a tenth of that," and maintained: "It makes you realize that happiness and enjoying this precious life that we have takes very little."