Charlize Theron shares rare glimpse into life with her two kids: 'Just trying to keep my head above water'

Charlize Theron recently opened up about the joys and challenges of raising her daughters, Jackson, 12, and August, nine.

In a candid interview with E! News, at her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), the Oscar-winning actress shared some delightful and humorous insights into her life as a mom.

"Oh my God, they're so embarrassed by me constantly," Charlize, 48, laughed.

"They're kids, they're girls, you know? I have a preteen and a nine-year-old who thinks she's 13. It's a lot of girl in our house."

Charlize Theron dances with her two rarely-seen daughters

Despite the glamour and fame, Charlize’s household is just like any other, filled with the everyday antics and demands of her daughters.

"I'm just trying to keep my head above water," she admitted. "They are smart, witty, and firecrackers, but they do not go, 'Oh my God, Mom, you're so amazing.' They're more like, 'Excuse me, I need. I want.' They're normal kids," she added with a laugh.

Charlize Theron and daughter August

"They're a*****es, but they're really nice. Other parents know what I'm talking about."

Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015, and she sometimes shares glimpses of their family adventures on her Instagram page.

© Intagram Charlize Theron's spring break trip to Disney World with her daughters

Recently, the trio enjoyed a magical trip to Disney World, with Charlize posting heartwarming photos of their fun-filled holiday.

One snapshot showed the actress posing with her daughters, both wearing big smiles and Mickey Mouse hats.

© Nina Westervelt Charlize Theron and daughter August at the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Show

A month later, Charlize and August attended the Christian Dior pre-fall 2024 fashion show in New York City.

The Theron family also had a blast attending Taylor Swift's Eras concert last August at SoFi Stadium. They were filmed dancing and enjoying the music from the VIP section, showcasing their close bond and shared love for memorable experiences.

In a heartfelt interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2022, Charlize revealed the depth of her love for motherhood.

© Instagram Charlize Theron's daughters August and Jackson

"I love being a mom more than I love being an actor or a producer. And I never thought I would say that," she confessed. "If somebody said to me tomorrow, 'You can't do both,' would I be sad to give up acting? Of course. But it would be a no-brainer for me."

Charlize's current bucket list is all about her children. "Right now, everything I do revolves around when my kids are out of school for the summer, which usually means we're shooting in a heat wave somewhere," she shared.

Looking ahead, Charlize envisions herself traveling and directing TV shows once her children are older. "In 10 years, I can definitely see myself being an empty nester and just packing up and traveling three continents directing a TV show. But that's not my life now," she said.

In a 2018 interview with Elle Magazine, Charlize expressed her gratitude for her mother, Gerda Theron, who plays a crucial role in helping her raise her children.

"To not acknowledge her in co-parenting my children would be a lie," she said. Charlize also discussed her decision to adopt, stating, "Adoption was always my first choice. I never saw a difference in raising an adopted child versus my own biological child. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on something."