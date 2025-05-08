Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are one of the most powerful couples in the world, not just in terms of their influence, but their shared wealth too.

Serena, 43, is one of the most celebrated tennis players in the world, even years into her retirement, and boasts a net worth of $300 million (per celebritynetworth.com) thanks to her many wins, business ventures, and lucrative endorsements.

Alexis, 42, is an internet entrepreneur and investor, best known for being the co-founder and former executive chairman of Reddit, and himself has a net worth of around $150 million.

© Getty Images Serena and Alexis have been married since 2017 and share two daughters

However, when it comes to the shared division of their wealth among their two kids, daughters Olympia, seven, and Adira, one, the parents are all about learning the value of a dollar.

In a previous social media post, Alexis explained that their oldest receives an allowance of $7 a week for her own personal expenses and savings, although not without a bit of negotiation featuring her famous mom.

In exchange for chores, Olympia gets a quick buck from her parents, and Serena was in fact the one who drew up an actual contract to seal the deal. She acted as Olympia's "counsel," per Alexis, which put them on opposite ends of the matter.

© Getty Images The couple documented their efforts to teach their daughter Olympia more about the value of money

"Serena was her lawyer in the negotiation," he explained in a video shared on X. "I drew up a real contract. Her mom was her counsel, which was really frustrating. She's gotta feed the dog, put her clothes in the hamper, makes her bed."

Somehow, he quipped that the Olympian was even able to get her daughter "weekends off," only required to do her chores five days a week. "We're trying to create that flywheel between doing the work and getting the money, and then understanding that there are things you could want."

Alexis revealed that at one point, she'd saved up almost $100 from her allowance, and wanted to purchase a tamagotchi watch worth $125. He explained the conversation they had in which he encouraged her to save up for another few weeks and earn the remainder herself.

© Instagram Olympia receives $7 a week, negotiated by her mother

That same cycle repeated itself when she wanted to buy an American Girl Doll dress, but realized she had nothing left in her piggybank. She, as Alexis described, "broke out the cute puppy eyes. Believe me, she knows how to work Papa."

But her parents, Alexis in particular, wanted her to understand the "pain" of not having the money and then earning it instead of relying on a stable source. “I need [Olympia] to feel that little bit of pain of, like, 'Ugh, I gotta wait two more weeks for that paycheck,' and then start to remember, 'Because I do this work, I get this money.'"

© Getty Images "We're trying to create that flywheel between doing the work and getting the money, and then understanding that there are things you could want."

He continued: "Neither Serena nor I grew up with wealth, so we're both trying to navigate how to create the circumstances for her to be able to be a functional adult while also having resources that we couldn't have imagined."

"We're trying to build the muscle: work = reward," he wrote on X. "Good things come when you work for it."