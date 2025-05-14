Joel Dommett's wife Hannah shares insight into baby boy Wilde's 'cautious' personality - exclusive

As comedian and TV host Joel Dommett prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday in June, his wife, model and podcaster Hannah Cooper-Dommett, is planning to spoil him rotten.

"He’s one of those people who will go: 'Don’t get me anything,' but he’d be so disappointed if I didn’t," she tells HELLO!, confiding that she has a surprise in store to mark the big day. "He loves the attention."

© Hannah Cooper-Dommett Hannah Cooper-Dommett talks about her home life with HELLO!

The couple are parents to a lively son, 19-month-old Wilde, who is keeping them very busy. "I’m literally hiding in the one clean space away from him," Hannah says. "The other day, I did 10,000 steps in the house just following Wilde around."

Now, the 34-year-old is launching her debut jewellery collection with Posh Totty Designs and has named the range after her son, whose name was inspired by The Wild hotel in Mykonos, Greece, where the couple married in 2019.

© Hannah Cooper Dommett Hannah models her new jewellery range

Describing her son as "very sweet, observant and cautious, like me", she reveals that he is not yet living up to his name.

"I don’t know what I really expected when we called him Wilde, but he’s probably more mild," she says. "I’m not going to wish for too much; I’ll take what I’ve got. When he’s moved out, go for it [being wild]."

Joel is a great father, according to Hannah. "He’s around a lot and is so energetic, which has worked in my favour, because he’s essentially a child’s entertainer," she says.

Becoming parents has had an effect on the couple’s relationship, with organised romance the new normal. "It’s not sporadic date nights any more," she says. "It’s: 'Are you free at 6.15 pm on Friday?' This is our new thing. As long as I’m in bed at 9.30 pm, I’m happy."

© Hannah Cooper-Dommett Hannah Cooper-Dommett shares son Wilde with her husband Joel Dommett

After spending over a decade in modelling, Hannah has moved into content creation and is thrilled with her new unisex jewellery range, inspired by western cowgirl and boho style.

She says she’d love to see stars such as Davina McCall and Rachel Stevens wear her designs. "They’ve got style, and if they felt like they would wear it, I’d be very happy," she says.

The Wilde Collection by Hannah Cooper-Dommett and Posh Totty Designs launches on 16 May; visit poshtottydesigns.com.

