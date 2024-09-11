Joel Dommett's strict parenting confession with baby Wilde: 'We're the worst'

Joel Dommett, 39, has taken a night off parenting duties to present the National Television Awards at the O2 London.

The comedian and his wife Hannah Cooper welcomed their son Wilde in September 2023, but their one-year-old was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded event.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their son Wilde in September 2023

It was likely that the Wilde had already been put to bed since Joel admitted that he and Hannah are "the worst" when it comes to their strict parenting schedule.

When asked about little Wilde's sleeping habits, the Skins star replied: "He’s getting there now. We’re super-scheduled people; we’re the worst. We’re those people you hate hanging out with. At a barbecue, we’ll say: 'Sorry, we’ve got to go – it’s 12.55pm.'

Joel and Hannah opened up about parenting

"The only things that really wake him up at night are his explosive poos. They blow my mind," added Joel, who teamed up with Pampers Baby-Dry Nappies.

During a visit to the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon, the pair joked that they were naive about parenting before welcoming their little boy and have learnt a lot since he was born.

"We were never schedule people before," Hannah stated. "We didn't even have a nine to five, so we weren't even used to that schedule!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Joel Dommett shares sweet details about private wedding

Agreeing with his wife, Joel said: "It feels like your life starts again, the next chapter of your life begins as soon as they're born."

Meet the Richardsons star Hannah added: "There's a timer on everything, I'm now quicker with decision-making as there's no time to dwell."

Despite his unpredictable toilet routine, the doting mother described Wilde as "a chill baby."

The couple got married on the beach in Mykonos in September 2019 after posting black and white photobooth snaps with a sign that read: "It's Dommett-Cooper wedding week".

They once again turned to a photobooth to announce they were expecting their first child together in May 2023. Joel and Hannah shared a series of loved-up snaps that showed off her blossoming baby bump.

© Instagram The pair announced their pregnancy with photo booth pictures of Hannah's baby bump

Captioning the post, she wittily penned: "Does anyone know how to change a nappy? Because Joel has [expletive] himself."

NEXT: Donald Trump's 6'7 son Barron, 18, towers over Secret Service detail as he embarks on new chapter