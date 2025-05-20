Meghan Markle reveals royal plans for children that never happened

Meghan Markle, 43, has dropped another episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast and during her chat with Kitsch founder Cassandra Thurswell, she made a surprising confession about her motherhood plans.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she always had a picture of herself as a mother and that turned out to be very different to the reality.

"Before I was a mom I was like: 'Oh gosh, I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip'. Yeah, I had a whole vision. I was like, I'm just going to. And then you fast forward. Granted, I had a lot of external things happening by the time I had both pregnancies and both babies, but it was not the way I envisioned it."

© Instagram Meghan Markle with her two children

The picture Meghan paints of her idea of motherhood is very different to the way her sister-in-law Princess Kate has approached motherhood. The Prince and Princess of Wales try to keep their children out of the spotlight overall, with the family only making appearances together occasionally.

The outlook Meghan appears to have now is very different as she chooses to keep her children's identities shielded online, only sharing the backs of their heads and sides of their faces.

© Kensington Palace Prince William and Kate Middleton with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Recently, Meghan's fans have been able to see a lot more of family life with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since she has re-joined Instagram.

Anniversary tribute

To celebrate the couple's seventh wedding anniversary, Meghan shared a sweet tribute to her whole family. She shared a photo of a pin covered with photos from over the course of their love story. Everything from holiday pictures and baby bump shots through to snaps of their time spent as an engaged couple at Nottingham Cottage in the UK.

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!," Meghan penned alongside the image.

Prince Harry did not share a public message to his wife, Meghan, but that's because he does not use social media.

The loved-up couple have been married for seven years

Harry head over heels

Prince Harry fell for Meghan straight away

Harry threw out the rule book when he first met the Suits actress, he revealed in his memoir Spare. "I’d always told myself that there were firm rules about relationships, at least when it came to royalty, and the main one was that you absolutely must date a woman for three years before taking the plunge.

"How else could you know about her? How else could she know about you – and your royal life? How else could both of you be sure that this was what you wanted, that it was a thing you could endure together?

"It wasn’t for everybody. But Meg seemed the shining exception to this rule. All rules. I knew her straightaway, and she knew me. The true me. Might seem rash, I thought, might seem illogical, but it’s true: For the first time, in fact, I felt myself to be living in truth."