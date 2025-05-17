King Charles postpones key royal tradition involving Prince William and Princess Kate – details

King Charles has delayed granting Prince William and Princess Kate the authority to issue royal warrants – a centuries-old tradition that gives selected brands the official royal seal of approval.

This means companies hoping to receive formal recognition from the couple will need to wait.

What is a royal warrant?

© Shutterstock Prince William and the Princess of Wales at a concert on Horse Guards Parade in London

Royal warrants are granted to businesses that supply goods or services to the Royal Household. They serve as both an endorsement and a mark of prestige.

At present, there are around 800 holders, ranging from artisan food producers and tailors to global tech firms.

The King’s delay

© Max Mumby King Charles looks up at the Order of the Bath Service at Westminster Abbey

The decision to allow William and Kate to become official “grantors” of warrants rests solely with Charles.

While it had been expected that the couple would be given this responsibility soon, the King has not yet authorised it.

According to reports, some brands that already supply the Waleses have begun to ask when the process might open. But under current rules, applications can’t even be considered until royal approval is given.

The Kate effect

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate attend a concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day

HELLO!’s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, explains: "For the brands and companies, having the endorsement of a royal warrant from William and Kate would bring huge kudos as well as a huge boost. We’ve seen the impact of the ‘Kate effect’ on fashion over the years, so this official royal seal of approval would be huge for the designers, services and companies the couple favour.”

Kate, 43, has become known for boosting sales simply by being photographed in a particular outfit or accessory. Designers such as Alexander McQueen, Self-Portrait, and Catherine Zoraida have seen demand spike after royal appearances.

It’s likely the Princess would favour British labels she already champions, including Holland Cooper, Sahar Millinery and Aspinal of London.

William, 42, is expected to highlight sustainable and eco-conscious businesses. In the past, he has supported companies such as Rapanui and Purified Shoes.

The tradition and its rules

© Getty Prince William and King Charles reunite for rare double engagement

Being able to grant a royal warrant is not a given. It is conferred by the monarch, and only to senior working royals. Charles became a grantor in 1980 as Prince of Wales, but Diana never held the role.

If permitted, Kate would become the first Princess of Wales to issue warrants since 1910.

To qualify, a company must have supplied the royal household for five of the last seven years. They must also demonstrate high standards in quality, service and sustainability.

Why the delay?

© Max Mumby Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Order of the Bath Service at Westminster Abbey

One possible reason is capacity. The lord chamberlain’s office, which oversees the system, has been managing the update of previous warrants issued by the late Queen and the then Prince of Wales.

It’s also been suggested that logistical delays linked to last year’s coronation and the Queen’s state funeral may have contributed.

At present, the warrant application window remains closed for those working with the Waleses. Until the King gives permission, there is no formal timeline in place.

A look ahead

© Getty Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile as they depart the Thanksgiving Service to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey

Kate’s influence continues to grow, both on and off the fashion front. Her recent appearance at the British Fashion Council event, where she wore a Victoria Beckham suit, led to a quick sell-out of stock.

This only strengthens the case for giving the couple formal authority.

Meanwhile, William continues to support the monarchy alongside his father. On Friday, he joined the King at Westminster Abbey to be installed as Great Master of the Order of the Bath.

It marked a rare joint engagement between the monarch and his heir – one that signalled unity amid ongoing tensions with Prince Harry.

On Saturday, William will attend the FA Cup final at Wembley and present the trophy to the winners.

As for the warrant delay, for now, brands will have to wait a little longer for their chance to earn the ultimate royal nod.