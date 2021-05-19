Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make touching announcement on wedding anniversary The Sussexes are expecting a baby girl this summer

Congratulations are in order for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan also had some news to share on the day - their Archewell Foundation has announced plans to build its next Community Relief Center in India in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and in a statement, Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation said that it is "focusing on the long-term needs of local communities".

The relief center will be built in Mumbai, India, which is also home to Myna Mahila, an Indian organisation focused on women's health and employment opportunities that Meghan has long supported.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot on 19 May 2018 in a fairytale Windsor wedding that was watched by millions around the globe.

Fast forward to 2021 and the Sussexes are understood to be celebrating the day privately. The couple are expected to mark the milestone in a low-key way, especially since the Duchess, 39, is heavily pregnant with their baby daughter.

Harry and Meghan revealed they were expecting again on Valentine's Day and the month after announced they are having a girl during their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Both in the UK and the US, it is traditional for couples to exchange gifts made from leather on their third anniversary. There's no doubt that Harry and Meghan will have prepared romantic and meaningful presents for each other.

They'll also have their hands full with their son Archie, who turned two earlier this month and is preparing to become a big brother. Meghan's due date is not known, but judging by the size of her bump and the timing of her pregnancy announcement, she is expected to give birth in June or July.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 in Windsor

All eyes were on Meghan when she arrived at St George's Chapel shortly before noon in May 2018. The bride, who was accompanied by her mother Doria Ragland in her wedding car, looked picture-perfect in her ivory Givenchy gown and tiara.

Her royal niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were among the adorable ten-strong bridal party while Ben and Jessica Mulroney's twins Brian and John had the honour of carrying Meghan's five metre-long train as she walked down the aisle.

Members of the royal family in attendance included the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate, as well as a host of Hollywood royalty and A-listers from George Clooney and his wife Amal to David and Victoria Beckham.

