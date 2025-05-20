Meghan Markle revives sculpted engagement dress in secret photo

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to mark a special milestone on Monday, reviving one of the most special dresses in her collection in the process.

Meghan Markle, 43, shared a noticeboard full of personal photos from the last seven years to mark the anniversary of her wedding to Prince Harry on 19 May 2018. Among the photos was a snap of the couple where Meghan was seen wearing an icy blue dress in a photo which was once on show in the late Queen’s private audience room at Buckingham Palace – an unreleased photo marking their engagement.

In the photo, positioned top middle of the noticeboard, the former Suits actress was seen in an embrace with her husband-to-be sporting the 'Lockton' style from Roland Mouret – an an asymmetrical gown with a sculpted silhouette and fit and flare skirt.

In the photo, Meghan wore her brunette hair in curls that tumbled down her back and opted for a smokey eye. The snap is believed to have been captured by their official engagement photoshoot and later wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski.

© Getty The secret photo was first spotted when Queen Elizabeth II met with the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in 2018

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," Meghan wrote, alongside the pinboard of photos which also showed moments with her and Harry's children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three. "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!".

© Getty Spot the unreleased photo on display at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle's engagement wardrobe

The Roland Mouret gown was not the only designer piece in Meghan's engagement collection. On 27 November 2017, she arrived to pose for photographs in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace alongside Harry following the announcement of their engagement.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement with a photocall at Kensington Palace

Braving the winter chill, Meghan chose a wool belted coat from Canadian label Line over a deep green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress. For accessories, she wore the nude Matilde criss-cross pumps from Aquazzura, and of course, flashed her diamond engagement ring.

© Anwar Hussein Meghan wore a belted coat for the occasion

For the official engagement photoshoot, shot at Frogmore House in Windsor, the bride-to-be swapped her crew-neck midi for a £56,000 couture gown by Ralph & Russo featuring a sheer top with golden embroidery and a full tulle skirt.

