Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's four kids have certainly grown up in the public eye, but their personalities truly shine at home when it's just family time.

The couple are the proud parents of sons Michael, 19, and Brendan, 16, as well as daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15. And mom Rhea, 46, took a trip down memory lane with her latest Instagram post.

"Random flashbacks on a Friday…," the former model captioned a collection of throwback photos featuring her brood as children, getting up to adorable antics like finger painting, riding around in toy cars, and making funny faces.

© Instagram Rhea shared several throwbacks with Mark and their family

She also included some glimpses of her photoshoot days, vacationing with a young Mark (when he still had his tattoos), and visiting the set of Transformers: Age of Extinction.

One highlight she couldn't resist spotlighting in her caption, though, was the downright adorable message she'd received on a post-it from Michael as a child, specifically pointing out the line: "You're the best mom that I've ever had."

In all his childlike wonder, Michael had written: "Mom, you are the best mom I've ever had. You are so nice. I am so glad you are my mom. Thank you for everything. And thank you for buying me stuff. From, Michael."

© Instagram Rhea highlighted the sweet note she got from Michael as a kid

Fans responded with sweet comments like: "You stunning thing and that beautiful family!" and: "My boys are all of a sudden 20 and 23. I miss those little love notes and precious moments," as well as: "I have a note my daughter wrote me when she was little framed, she's 38 now."

In 2022, Mark, 53, and his family relocated from their longtime home in Los Angeles to Las Vegas, with the intention of having much more space to pursue their various hobbies while also allowing the actor to capitalize on the growing filming opportunities in Nevada.

© Instagram Their four kids featured in several cute photos

"They love Vegas," he told E! News a year after their move. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

And it looks like the former rapper aka Marky Mark is already taking in some of the musical gems Sin City has to offer as well. "I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars," he gushed at the time. "I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas and it's so exciting."

During a previous appearance on The Talk, he shared further insight into his decision while also highlighting their athletic passions, revealing why exactly he wanted to move out of California.

© Instagram Mark and Rhea share Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," he detailed.

"We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's [a] lot of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future."