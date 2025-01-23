Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Audrey Hepburn's 2 children and 5 grandchildren: from her lookalike son to her model granddaughter
Subscribe
Meet Audrey Hepburn's 2 children and 5 grandchildren: from her lookalike son to her model granddaughter
Belgian-born American actress, Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993), wearing a white blouse with pink flowers, circa 1963© Getty Images

Meet Audrey Hepburn's 2 children and 5 grandchildren: from her lookalike son to her model granddaughter

The Breakfast at Tiffany's star was married twice

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Audrey Hepburn's legacy in film and style has endured over decades, not just through its timeless nature, but also the work of her family.

The celebrated actress and humanitarian passed away in 1993 at the age of 63, and had only just begun to see her two children achieve a level of notoriety in their professions.

Below, take a look at Audrey's illustrious family tree, consisting of her two children and five grandchildren…

Sean Ferrer, son of Audrey Hepburn, and Luca Dotti attend the 'Audrey In Rome' Opening Exhibition duing 6th International Rome Film Festival at Ara Pacis on October 25, 2011 in Rome, Italy© Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn's two sons, Luca Dotti and Sean Hepburn Ferrer
Audrey Hepburn, who will star in the title role of the Warner Brothers motion picture production of My Fair Lady, arrives at New York International Airport via Swissair from Zurich, Switzerland, with her husband, actor director Mel Ferrer, and their 2 1/2 year old son, Sean. She was to go to Hollywood the next month to begin preparations for My Fair Lady, in which Rex Harrison would be her costar.© Getty Images

Sean Hepburn Ferrer, 64

In June 1960, Audrey became a mother for the first time when she welcomed her son Sean Hepburn Ferrer with her first husband, actor Mel Ferrer.

Sean was born in Switzerland, but he spent most of his childhood in Italy and Spain. He remained out of the spotlight for a majority of his younger years, as Audrey herself stepped away from show business to care for her son.

Producer Sean Hepburn Ferrer poses for the photograph on the eve of the inauguration on the exhibition on his parents British actress Audrey Hepburn and US actor and director Mel Ferrer at the Espace Vandenborgh in Brussels.© Getty Images

Sean and his life's work

Soon after his mother's death, he entered the spotlight, establishing the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund in 1994 in collaboration with her then-partner Robert Wolders and his half-brother to carry on his late mother's charitable and philanthropic efforts. He remained the fund's chairman until 2012.

He also had a career as a film and documentary producer, and has published two books about his mother, the biography Audrey Hepburn, An Elegant Spirit in 2003 and the children's book Little Audrey's Daydream in 2020.

Sean has been married three times, welcoming three children with his first two wives. With Leila Flannigan, he welcomed Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer, now 30.

Emma Kathleen Ferrer attends Tiffany & Co. New Store Opening at Boutique Tiffany Via dei Condotti 55 on May 11, 2016 in Rome, Italy.© Getty Images

Audrey's granddaughter, Emma Ferrer

Emma is a model and artist, the most notable of Audrey's progeny. Emma participated with her father in the 2020 documentary Audrey and has appeared in several notable campaigns, including for brands closely associated with her grandmother, Givenchy and Tiffany & Co.

With his second wife, Giovanna Ferrer, he welcomed sons Santiago and Gregorio Ferrer, now 24 and 20 respectively. Both lead their lives outside of the spotlight. Sean is now married to Karin Hepburn.

Audrey Hepburn (55), and her son Luca Dotti (14), arriving at Heathrow airport, after their flight from Rome.© Getty Images

Luca Dotti, 54

In February 1970, Audrey welcomed Luca Andrea Dotti with her second husband, Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti. At this point, her work in Hollywood had slowed considerably as she chose to devote more time to motherhood, her marriage and humanitarian work.

Luca Dotti's two daughters head to the top of a ski mountain in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram

Luca's two daughters

Luca is more private compared to his brother and half-brother's family. He lives in Italy working as a graphic designer and is married to Domitilla Bertusi, also a graphic designer and illustrator. They share two young girls, who they keep out of the spotlight aside from occasional photos shared on Instagram.

Aside from his involvement with the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund with Sean, Luca has also written and published several books on his mother and her life, including Audrey in Rome in 2013, Audrey at Home in 2015 and Audrey Hepburn in Paris last year.

Luca Dotti (L) and Domitilla Dotti attend the opening reception for "Audrey Hepburn: The Personal Collection" at Christie's on September 21, 2017 in London, England.© Getty Images

Luca and his wife Domitilla

During a conversation with Town & Country last year, Luca spoke about his idea of his mother differing from the world's, explaining: "I knew my mother initially as the typical mother who would rather stay home and roast chicken instead of going out on the weekend." 

"Then later on, I saw her working for UNICEF and I saw this drive and this passion, which was a clash from what she was at home in Switzerland. In this book, I found not only the same energy, but also it was great to see beyond a certain lens that I didn't know."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More