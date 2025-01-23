Meet Audrey Hepburn's 2 children and 5 grandchildren: from her lookalike son to her model granddaughter

Audrey Hepburn's legacy in film and style has endured over decades, not just through its timeless nature, but also the work of her family.

The celebrated actress and humanitarian passed away in 1993 at the age of 63, and had only just begun to see her two children achieve a level of notoriety in their professions.

Below, take a look at Audrey's illustrious family tree, consisting of her two children and five grandchildren…

© Getty Images Audrey Hepburn's two sons, Luca Dotti and Sean Hepburn Ferrer

© Getty Images Sean Hepburn Ferrer, 64 In June 1960, Audrey became a mother for the first time when she welcomed her son Sean Hepburn Ferrer with her first husband, actor Mel Ferrer. Sean was born in Switzerland, but he spent most of his childhood in Italy and Spain. He remained out of the spotlight for a majority of his younger years, as Audrey herself stepped away from show business to care for her son.

© Getty Images Sean and his life's work Soon after his mother's death, he entered the spotlight, establishing the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund in 1994 in collaboration with her then-partner Robert Wolders and his half-brother to carry on his late mother's charitable and philanthropic efforts. He remained the fund's chairman until 2012. He also had a career as a film and documentary producer, and has published two books about his mother, the biography Audrey Hepburn, An Elegant Spirit in 2003 and the children's book Little Audrey's Daydream in 2020. Sean has been married three times, welcoming three children with his first two wives. With Leila Flannigan, he welcomed Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer, now 30.

© Getty Images Audrey's granddaughter, Emma Ferrer Emma is a model and artist, the most notable of Audrey's progeny. Emma participated with her father in the 2020 documentary Audrey and has appeared in several notable campaigns, including for brands closely associated with her grandmother, Givenchy and Tiffany & Co. With his second wife, Giovanna Ferrer, he welcomed sons Santiago and Gregorio Ferrer, now 24 and 20 respectively. Both lead their lives outside of the spotlight. Sean is now married to Karin Hepburn.

© Getty Images Luca Dotti, 54 In February 1970, Audrey welcomed Luca Andrea Dotti with her second husband, Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti. At this point, her work in Hollywood had slowed considerably as she chose to devote more time to motherhood, her marriage and humanitarian work.



© Instagram Luca's two daughters Luca is more private compared to his brother and half-brother's family. He lives in Italy working as a graphic designer and is married to Domitilla Bertusi, also a graphic designer and illustrator. They share two young girls, who they keep out of the spotlight aside from occasional photos shared on Instagram. Aside from his involvement with the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund with Sean, Luca has also written and published several books on his mother and her life, including Audrey in Rome in 2013, Audrey at Home in 2015 and Audrey Hepburn in Paris last year.