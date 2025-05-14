Kristen Bell's daughter heavily divides fans with private message to famous mom

It looks like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, are inheriting their parents' sense of humor.

The couple, who've been married since 2013, have long been candid about their approach to parenting, which often involves unorthodox strategies plus a sense of privacy when it comes to sharing their identities online.

On Mother's Day this past Sunday, May 11, Kristen, 44, took to Instagram with the sweet and hilarious card one of her daughters made for her, sprinkled with the comedic flair husband and wife have come to love.

© Instagram Kristen shared a photo of her Mother's Day card from one of her daughters

The card itself was titled "Happy fathers day mom!" and the message inside read: "Mom, I love you so much! To the moon and back! Happy mothers day you creative and [considerate] b***h."

"Best card anyone has ever given or gotten," Kristen captioned the post. Most of her fans found the misspelling of "considerate" (spelt "consiterate") cute and took the card for the gag it was.

They left comments like: "Hands down. Incredible," and: "Every possible good parenting choice represented in one card. Genius," as well as: "Tell me your parents are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard without telling me they are Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell…"

© Instagram The message from her daughters proved conflicting to fans

Some others weren't as keen on one of her preteen daughters using a curse word in such a casual way, with responses ranging from: "I am so confused…. Did your child write this to you? How is everyone praising this?" to: "If that was real I would be shocked!" Although many posited that Dax, 50, could've been the creative mind behind the card too.

While speaking with TODAY last year, the Nobody Wants This star explained that she was a fan of "free-range parenting," the philosophy that allows children to inherently be given more freedom and independence so as to learn from their own choices.

"I think there should be more risks taken by kids, within reason," she explained. "I think that it builds so many survival skills."

© Getty Images Kristen shares her daughters with husband Dax Shepard

The actress was candid about allowing their daughters to make decisions and do things for themselves, as long as they were safe, adopting a strategy they'd dubbed "second child parents." She continued: "When we had our first child, we said we wanted to be 'second child parents'."

"And we made an agreement that if she wanted to do something, as long as it didn't require a trip to the hospital, she'd be allowed to do it."

© Instagram The couple are careful about keeping their daughters' identities private

She used the example of one of her toddlers wanting to walk along the back of the couch, which the parents (cautiously) allowed knowing that it would at most result in a "bonk" to the head, inherently serving as a teachable moment.

"When she got that bonk, she would realize gravity and cause-and-effect and weight distribution and risk assessment," Kristen explained. "And all those things are, I think, incredibly valuable skill sets that have almost gone out of style to teach our kids because we're so scared of them getting hurt."