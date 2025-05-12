Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Julia Roberts' three kids look so grown up in ultra-rare photo shared ahead of empty nester life
Julia Roberts attends the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght on January 29, 2024 in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France© Getty Images

The Pretty Woman actress shares twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and son Henry with husband Danny Moder

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Julia Roberts celebrated Mother's Day in the US on Sunday, May 11 surrounded by the loving embrace of her family, specifically her husband Daniel "Danny" Moder and their kids.

The actress, 57, shares twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 20, and younger son Henry, 17, with her cinematographer husband, 56.

In honor of the holiday, Danny took to his Instagram page with a photo of Julia and her three kids soaking up some sun. However, unlike several other photos the couple share of their children, this was a rare current photo, with all three kids looking quite grown up.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images
Julia's husband Danny shared a sweet Mother's Day tribute

All grown up

Henry and Phinnaeus looked quite strapping, even sporting the same short haircuts, although the latter is a dirty blonde while Henry is a redhead like his parents. Hazel rocked a platinum blonde shade, looking more and more like her cousin Emma Roberts.

"Mothers make the coolest stuff. Love these guys," Danny gushed in the caption, with fans leaving comments like: "You are such a special family - it's visible, how different you do things, very raw, real and inspiring!" and: "Beautiful mother and beautiful kids," as well as: "What a beautiful family! Mother at the center of course, surrounded by love. As it should be."

It's likely the last Mother's Day for the star with one of her kids at home. Youngest Henry will turn 18 next month, and will likely leave home for college after graduating from high school this summer. His older twin siblings have already flown the nest.

Julia Roberts sits with her kids Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry Moder, shared on Instagram© Instagram
"Mothers make the coolest stuff. Love these guys."

A private life

The Erin Brockovich actress has spoken in the past about refraining from sharing many photos of her kids so as to keep them out of the public eye and maintain the family's privacy.

She spoke with Extra about sharing an adorable throwback baby photo of her twins on their birthday, saying: "It is something to be celebrated, and I know Instagram is a place where people like to share happy things and I love them so much and I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture and I thought…" 

Julia Roberts captured outside a surf shop with her three kids, Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry Moder, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The couple's three kids are set to all be out of the family home by fall 2025

"That allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all," she continued. She also previously told the publication that she was excited for Phinnaeus to have the college experience she never did. Julia has not yet revealed where her older kids are studying.

(almost) Empty nesting

"It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience," she told Extra. "And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

Julia Roberts shares a throwback baby photo of twins Phinnaeus and Hazel on their 19th birthday© Instagram
"That allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all."

Henry, meanwhile, is lapping up anytime he can get as the only child in the house, although that will come to an end soon. Still, the Oscar winner noted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he's enjoying his alone time.

"I think it's a good 50/50 split," she noted. "He's loving it. And I think he misses his people."

