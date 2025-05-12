Julia Roberts' three kids look so grown up in ultra-rare photo shared ahead of empty nester life

Julia Roberts celebrated Mother's Day in the US on Sunday, May 11 surrounded by the loving embrace of her family, specifically her husband Daniel "Danny" Moder and their kids.

The actress, 57, shares twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 20, and younger son Henry, 17, with her cinematographer husband, 56.

In honor of the holiday, Danny took to his Instagram page with a photo of Julia and her three kids soaking up some sun. However, unlike several other photos the couple share of their children, this was a rare current photo, with all three kids looking quite grown up.

All grown up

Henry and Phinnaeus looked quite strapping, even sporting the same short haircuts, although the latter is a dirty blonde while Henry is a redhead like his parents. Hazel rocked a platinum blonde shade, looking more and more like her cousin Emma Roberts.

"Mothers make the coolest stuff. Love these guys," Danny gushed in the caption, with fans leaving comments like: "You are such a special family - it's visible, how different you do things, very raw, real and inspiring!" and: "Beautiful mother and beautiful kids," as well as: "What a beautiful family! Mother at the center of course, surrounded by love. As it should be."

It's likely the last Mother's Day for the star with one of her kids at home. Youngest Henry will turn 18 next month, and will likely leave home for college after graduating from high school this summer. His older twin siblings have already flown the nest.

A private life

The Erin Brockovich actress has spoken in the past about refraining from sharing many photos of her kids so as to keep them out of the public eye and maintain the family's privacy.

She spoke with Extra about sharing an adorable throwback baby photo of her twins on their birthday, saying: "It is something to be celebrated, and I know Instagram is a place where people like to share happy things and I love them so much and I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture and I thought…"

"That allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all," she continued. She also previously told the publication that she was excited for Phinnaeus to have the college experience she never did. Julia has not yet revealed where her older kids are studying.

(almost) Empty nesting

"It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience," she told Extra. "And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

Henry, meanwhile, is lapping up anytime he can get as the only child in the house, although that will come to an end soon. Still, the Oscar winner noted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he's enjoying his alone time.

"I think it's a good 50/50 split," she noted. "He's loving it. And I think he misses his people."