Exclusive: Joss Stone prepares for major life change in Devon with 4 kids under 4

With three children aged four and under and another due in a matter of weeks, you'd think Grammy and BRIT Award winner Joss Stone would be taking it easy. But that's not the nature of the 38-year-old, whose talent was first revealed on the BBC's Star for the Night when she was just 13.

Not only is she just back from a US tour with rock star Melissa Etheridge and hosting a weekly podcast A Cuppa Love with fellow singer Lemar, but Joss is also designing a range of baby products to be launched later in the year – inspired, as she exclusively tells HELLO!, by her idyllic upbringing in Devon, where she's returning next year.

"We'll be back for my eldest Violet to start school," reveals the star, whose mother Wendy and three siblings live in Devon. "Me and my siblings can all help each other and it’ll be lovely for the kids. When I went away when I was 30, I told my mum: 'I’m not coming back till I have a husband and a kid' – and I’m coming back with four!"

Joss, who met husband Cody DaLuz on her world tour in 2020, is mother to Violet, four, Shackleton, two, and their seven-month-old adopted son Bear. And her children are the reason for her new product line range – called Ease Baby – which, she tells us, is a passion project.

© THOMAS BROOKER Joss, who met husband Cody DaLuz on her world tour in 2020, is mother to Violet, four, Shackleton, two, and their seven-month-old adopted son Bear

"The reason I started this line is because my second child Shackleton had really bad nappy rash," explains Joss. "We used all the products we could find in the supermarket but they all have zinc in which suffocates the skin and doesn’t work. We called the doctor who gave us a prescription, which made it worse. I didn’t know what to do.

"I started to think back to Putsborough beach in Devon, where we used to go when I was a kid. I suffered badly from cold sores and acne but when we went there, it’d clear up. I thought: ‘Why can’t we recreate that?’ So I soaked Shack in a very salty bath, then put on vitamin E and coconut oil and it started to heal in a day.

"I come up with ideas when my kids have issues. I’m always thinking, 'How can we fix that? What works?' It made me want to create a range that’s kind to kids’ skin. Then about eight months ago, I met [cosmetic chemist] Vince Spinnato, who’s worked with loads of celebrities on products and he’s made it happen."

© THOMAS BROOKER The singer is returning to Devon for a better quality of life, a move she says will be 'lovely' for the kids

MOTHERS KNOW BEST

Joss gathered fellow mothers and their children to test her products, which also include a toothpaste and lip salve, at the Honky Tonk Creamery near her home in Nashville. "I had to consult other parents because mine and Cody’s opinion is not enough," she says.

"The mums tested the products on the kids to see which flavours of toothpaste and lip saver they liked best. Of course, the kids liked the birthday cake lip saver the most…

“One lady used the nappy rash cream on her daughter’s eczema and it was gone three hours later. She sent me a picture and I almost cried. I’m so excited that it works.”

© THOMAS BROOKER Her children are the reason for her new product line range – called Ease Baby

Cody, who used to work in security and logistics, is now a full-time father and holds the fort while Joss is on tour. Their newest addition Bear has settled seamlessly in to their family life.

"We brought him home the night before Thanksgiving and he is just so mellow," Joss says. "I don’t know if it’s because he’s the third, or if it’s because of who he is. He’s so gorgeous, I love him."

"He is just so mellow," Joss says of adoptive son Bear. "I don’t know if it’s because he’s the third, or if it’s because of who he is. He’s so gorgeous, I love him."

SHARE THE LOAD

"Cody’s doing a lot of the feeds because I didn’t take him on the road with me, which means they’ve bonded super tight,” Joss continues. “He now sleeps through the night. I’ve never had that.

© THOMAS BROOKER Their fourth child is due in early July, and Joss will have the baby before that via Caesarian section

"We have a lady who helps Cody when I’m away, or if we want a date night, so I sort of replace myself when I go. Managing three kids on your own is hard work.”

Their fourth child is due in early July, but Joss will have the baby before that via Caesarian section because her first two children had complicated deliveries.

"I had a rupture with Violet and Shack’s head went into my abdomen, so the doctors have said I can’t have a moment of labour," she explains.

"It's made me so scared this time so I’ve been really careful about how I’m singing. I just want the baby to be safe so we’ll get to meet it three weeks early and then I’ll definitely take some time off. The new baby and Bear will be the same age for four months, which is so cute."

Interview by: Rachel Corcoran