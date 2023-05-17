Joss Stone gets real about touring while breastfeeding and the challenge of the motherhood juggle

Joss Stone is an independent woman who isn't about to let having two kids under three get in the way of her music career. But while the 36-year-old singer, whose youngest son Shackleton is just six months old, is loving being able to juggle performing with motherhood, bringing her kids to work with her whatever she's doing, the Devon native admits she's on borrowed time. And while jetting around the world and setting up home in Tennessee works fine for now, she's already making plans to return to the UK once Violet hits school age, and the school run is going to become her ultimate priority.

Talking at the media showcase for the musical she's been busy writing with The Eurythmics' Dave Stewart since 2019, the mum of two revealed her move from pop to the West End, while daunting, is all part of a motherhood masterplan. She said: "It does feel a little bit scary because I've kind of got a handle on my little world. It's still scary though because it is a performance. So it always will be a little bit nerve wracking. You know where you are. It’s nice to be out of your comfort zone, I learned. I like to learn."

She added: "People do take it easy at this stage in motherhood and I'm thinking hang on, I should be doing that. But I think it's fun. I see like these years, the years before school, I can do it. My babies are just down the road. My partner is with me. He works remotely and they come with me everywhere. They were here earlier today and I'm still feeding Shac, he is six months old and Violet is two and a half. They are not in school. They are running around the world with me. The school years are when it's going to be like, 'Oh my God, what am I gonna do?' Because I want to take her to school. I want to pick her up from school. I'm talking about Violet because she's older but I want to take both of them. I want to make them dinner. I want to make them breakfast. I want to do that. If I can write songs for others to sing, I can drop her off, go home and write a little tune, pick her up. That's like my dream right now. That feels like my dream."

Joss and Dave have worked together since the singer was 16 and jumped at the chance to collaborate on a different sort of project, bringing The Time Traveller's wife to the West End. The musical was conceived during lockdown and their work together got off to an interesting start when her visit to Dave's home in the Bahamas became a two week enforced lockdown. She said: "I was feeling bleurgh. I remember I was trying to eat the sickness."

She added: "I was there with Cody, my partner, and my two dogs and Violet was in my belly. So she technically was there. She was just five months in. We were all together. Everyone that needed to be there was there. So, if we did get stuck there forever, it would have been alright. I didn’t have cocktails by the pool, I was pregnant!"

The pair made the most of their enforced time together. "I taught her archery,” Dave said. Joss added: "He is very good." But despite a tricky start, the finished product is something the pair are very proud of. Joss said: "We do the lyrics together. We pass the baton. I'll run with it, then I’ll say what about this?" Dave added: "Sometimes we are just on the phone or we share little voice notes backwards and forwards… We have been through a lot."

The Time Traveller’s Wife opens in October at the London Apollo.