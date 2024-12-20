Who is Joss Stone's mysterious husband? Inside their secret wedding and 'shock' pregnancy

Joss Stone is sure to have her hands full with nappies in the coming months. The soulful sensation of the 2000s announced on Thursday that she's expecting another child, just weeks after she and her husband, Cody DaLuz, welcomed a baby boy named Bear through adoption.

Joss Stone holding her newborn son Bear

The singer took to Instagram to share a slew of selfies of her holding a positive pregnancy test. Joss captioned the post: "Honestly. Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed !!!! Maybe we should call the 'Less is More' tour the preggo tour."

The musician already shares Violet, 3, and Shackleton, 2, with her partner, but who exactly is said baby daddy. HELLO! takes a closer look at who her mysterious beau is.

Background

In 2020, Joss met Cody DaLuz, a former US marine who now works as a musician, at an airport in Belize and the pair moved to Nashville, Tennessee. A secret wedding took place in 2023, with Joss donning a £70 dress from ASOS.

Joss revealed her secret marriage during an interview for Channel 5 News in November 2023 while she was promoting The Time Traveller's Wife musical.

Joss Stone's husband Cody with their newborn son

And it's not surprising the couple went down the adoption route for their third child as Cody is also adopted and was raised in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Parenting plans

Joss and Cody welcomed their first child together, daughter Violet on 29 January, 2021. Only a year later, the singer gave birth to their second child, a son named Shackleton, on 8 October, 2022.

The couple are set to have a big family as Joss previously told HELLO! that she would like "25 kids".

The British singer-songwriter hasn't let motherhood get in the way of her career

Back in October last year, the multi-platinum-selling music artist exclusively shared with HELLO! the couple's plan to begin the adoption process. Joss said: "We're trying to do our home study [the assessment process for prospective adoptive parents]. I hope we get to do it.”

And it seems the adoption was a success as Joss took to Instagram earlier this month to welcome the world to baby Bear.

Joss captioned the post: "Happy mummy Mondays. This is what happened to us last Monday. We can not quite believe it. We are in love big time with this little guy. The reason why Cody even exists is because his bio mum loved him enough to make an adoption plan for him and the same goes for Bear. Honestly bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed. Truly. We are just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle. Please share your stories of adoption in the comments if you have any. And please welcome our gorgeous baby boy to this wonderful world xxxx."